City news, briefly

The Food for Fines campaign and transit passes for a refugee family came up at City Hall this week

Food for Fines

As the festive season approaches, the City of Whitehorse is getting ready with a recommendation that council once again approve the annual Food For Fines program.

The recommendation was brought forward by bylaw constable Kyle Morrison at council’s Nov. 4 meeting.

Under the program, over a one week period in December anyone who gets a parking ticket for an expired meter or parking beyond the two hours allotted in those zones can contribute either a cash donation or the equivalent value in non-perishable goods with all of the proceeds going to the Whitehorse Food Bank and Kaushee’s Place women’s shelter.

A total of $3,120 in cash and goods was raised during the 2018 effort.

Bylaw constable Kyle Morrison said he’s seen the amount range anywhere from $3,000 to $8,000 depending on the year.

If approved by council, this year’s campaign would apply to tickets issued between Nov. 30 and Dec. 7.

Council will vote on whether to go ahead with the 2019 Food for Fines program on Nov. 12.

Transit passes pondered for refugees

Whitehorse city council members are pondering providing transit passes to a refugee family expected to arrive in the city later this month.

Jeff O’Farrell, the city’s director of community and recreation services, brought forward a recommendation at council’s Nov. 4 meeting that council approve a grant of $2,448 from the council donation fund to go towards year-long transit passes for a family of four refugees coming to the Yukon from Iraq later this month.

The request for the passes came from Yukon Cares, a local organization supporting refugees.

O’Farrell said the passes would be provided to each of the family members, including a youth who may be able to otherwise get a transit pass through the high school system.

As O’Farrell explained though the family’s education plans aren’t known at this point, nor whether they would have the ability and understanding of English to apply for a transit pass through the school system.

Given those factors, O’Farrell said the recommendation is for all of the family members to get the passes through Yukon Cares.

While Yukon Cares had also asked for Canada Games Centre passes for the family, O’Farrell did not include those in the recommendation as it was based on what council has previously provided to Yukon Cares for refugees new to the city — transit passes.

Council will vote on the grant Nov. 12.

