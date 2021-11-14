City news, briefly

A look at issues discussed at Whitehorse city council’s Nov. 8 meeting, happenings at the Canada Games Centre, and how residents can protect their homes through the winter.

Supporting Faro

Whitehorse city council members are looking at how the city can support Faro following the tragic Oct. 26 shootings there that left two dead and one injured.

At the Nov. 8 Whitehorse council meeting, Coun. Jocelyn Curteanu wondered if there was some way for the city to provide assistance, questioning administration on how past councils have assisted other municipalities that needed help.

Acting city manager Jeff O’Farrell responded that council and administration were “shocked and saddened” by the shooting and added Mayor Laura Cabott had been in touch with the mayor while he had reached out to the town’s CAO.

He then noted donations the city made in 2020 to the Town of Haines, Alaska as it dealt with a major landslide that saw the Alaska Highway closed for more than 10 hours and another in 2016 to Fort McMurray, Alberta to help address the impact from fires that ripped through the community.

Valerie Braga, the city’s director of corporate services, said in each of those cases council voted to provide a donation of $5,000 directly to the municipality, as the municipality is seen as knowing the best way to direct the funds.

Council members were vocal in their support for a donation to Faro. It’s anticipated administration will bring forward a recommendation for a donation at an upcoming council meeting.

There are a number of fundraisers underway online for those impacted by the shootings.

Swim time trials will see pool closed to public

The Whitehorse Lions Aquatic Centre at the Canada Games Centre will be closed to the public from Nov. 12th at 3:30 p.m. until Nov. 13 at 12 p.m.

The closure, which also includes the waterslide and swirlpool, is to accommodate the Glacier Bears time trials taking place at the Canada Games Centre.

Other areas of the Canada Games Centre will be open for regular use. The full schedule is available at whitehorse.ca/cgcschedule. The CGC can also be reached by phone at 667-4386.

The city thanks the public for its patience and cooperation to accommodate the closure.

Upcoming procurements outlined

The city is anticipating moving forward with two major contracts over the next two months.

At Whitehorse city council’s Nov. 8 meeting, Valerie Braga, the city’s director of corporate services, provided the bimonthly update on upcoming city procurements valued at more than $100,000.

The update is required under the city’s procurement policy.

The report showed that the first of two contracts is anticipated to be posted Nov. 15.

That contract will be for the renewal of support and maintenance for licensed Microsoft software and systems used by the city.

The other project will be for construction services to replace a small section of force main pipe between the Marwell lift station and the first valve chamber in the facility. It’s expected that contract will be posted Nov. 17.

Cold weather protection

As colder weather makes a return to Whitehorse, the city is issuing a few cold weather reminders to home owners.

Residents are reminded to turn on their frost protection devices for the season. Devices may include bleeders, circulating pumps, heat trace and aqua flows.

At the same time, the city is also encouraging residents who have them to have a qualified professional inspect their wood stove and entire chimney system annually.

“Routine maintenance along with the use of well-seasoned wood provides maximum efficiency, and will reduce air quality concerns and the risk of chimney fire,” officials said in a statement.

