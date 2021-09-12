City news, briefly

A look at issues discussed by Whitehorse city council at its Sept. 7 meeting as well what’s happening in the city.

Safe consumption site concerns

Residents with concerns about the Yukon government’s plans to open a safe consumption site downtown are being encouraged by Whitehorse city councillor Samson Hartland to contact their MLA or the territory’s Department of Health and Social Services.

At Whitehorse city council’s Sept. 7 meeting, Hartland said the mayor and council have received a “deluge” of concerns from residents about the location.

He confirmed with Pat Ross, the city’s acting director of development services, that the Sixth Avenue location that has been selected already has the zoning in place for health care. Thus, the matter of the use of the property would not be coming to council.

Ross confirmed a development permit was issued, as the city is obliged to do, as well as a building permit in August.

“That was the extent of our involvement,” he said.

Hartland questioned if there were any further plans by the territory for consultation on the matter, with acting city manager Jeff O’Farrell highlighting the two information sessions hosted by the territory in late August. Beyond those sessions, O’Farrell said he’s not aware of any further plans.

Coun. Steve Roddick, meanwhile, argued consultation on the location of safe consumption sites such as the one planned is not often productive. He noted a more useful discussion should be around how everyone in the area can get along and how conflicts can best be resolved if they do occur.

He noted his hope territorial officials would keep that in mind as they move forward with the plans.

Procurements planned

Three major city projects will go out for procurement over the next two months.

At Whitehorse city council’s Sept. 7 meeting, Brittany Dixon, the city’s manager of financial services, brought forward the bi-monthly list of upcoming procurements expected to be more than $100,000.

Among the projects will be the replacement of the irrigation system at Rotary Park; detailed design for the Hillcrest reconstruction project; and the hiring of a consultant to assist with an update to the city’s water utility bylaw and the sewer and storm utility bylaw.

Under the city’s procurement policy, a list of upcoming procurements expected to be worth more than $100,000 must be provided to city council every two months.

Household hazardous waste day set for Sept. 11

It’s time for residents to gather up any hazardous waste they may have around their house.

The City of Whitehorse will host its annual Household Hazardous Waste Day at the landfill from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

That means residents can bring by the waste without worrying about paying tipping fees on it.

Hazardous waste in any waste with symbols showing it as poisonous, flammable, corrosive, reactive, oxidizing or compressed gas.

That could include aerosol containers, fluorescent light bulbs, paint products among others.

City demobilizes emergency centre

The City of Whitehorse has demobilized its Emergency Operations Centre, following a gradual decline in water levels on the Yukon River.

“The threat to our community has subsided,” said Mayor Dan Curtis. “We would like to thank our residents for their patience and understanding as our crews worked to set up barricades and sandbags at strategic locations of our city. I would like to thank everyone for their hard work in helping to keep our community safe.”

City of Whitehorse officials activated the Emergency Operations Centre in early July and worked closely with the Government of Yukon, as well as the Yukon Energy Corporation to closely monitor rising water levels.

Some protective measures have already been removed, while others will remain in place for the time being.

Residents and visitors are asked to be vigilant when venturing close to any waterways and to sign up for Whitehorse Alert in the event of an emergency.

Whitehorse city council