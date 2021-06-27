City news, briefly

A look at some closures and issues discussed by Whitehorse city council at its June 22 meeting

Viewing deck closed

The viewing deck along the Millennium Trail has been temporarily closed, due to structural issues, the City of Whitehorse noted in a June 23 statement.

The deck is blocked off with fencing and signage until rehabilitation work can be completed with the Millennium Trail set to remain open throughout the work period.

Road closure set

Fourth Avenue will be closed between Ogilvie Street and Black Street from the evening of June 25 until the evening of June 27.

The closure is needed for the work to tie-in a water main as part of the Cook Street reconstruction project.

A detour will be set up along Sixth Avenue.

Access to local businesses will remain open, however no through traffic will be permitted.

The city’s statement goes on to note traffic will be controlled with traffic control workers and/or detours, that gravel surfaces and dusty conditions may be encountered and that work is dependent on weather conditions with the work schedule subject to change.

Drivers are advised to travel with care, reduce speed and obey traffic control and signage.

2020 puts city in surplus position

The City of Whitehorse has ended 2020 with a surplus worth $512 million.

At Whitehorse city council’s June 22 meeting, members were presented with the financial statements for 2020 showing the surplus.

As manager of financial services Brittany Dixon pointed out, the surplus is largely attributed to tangible capital assets, or assets the city owns, like roads.

“The city’s total reserve and general surplus levels are within acceptable ranges given the extent of the city’s overall financial framework,” Dixon stated in her report to council, which highlighted the more than $446 million in assets.

In recommending that council approve the 2020 financial statements, Dixon also brought forward a recommendation that the $237,619 surplus in the water and sewer fund be moved to water and sewer reserves.

“The surplus is the result of administrative expenses falling below budgeted levels,” she said. “The balance in this reserve as of Dec. 31, 2020 is $12.86 million.”

Council will vote June 28 whether to approve the financial statements and transfer the water and sewer fund surplus to the reserves.

Bylaw would allow city to acquire well

A bylaw proposed to Whitehorse city council would see the City of Whitehorse take over ownership of a groundwater well it currently operates next to Selkirk Street in Riverdale.

Subdivision and lands coordinator Kinden Kosick presented Whitehorse city council with the proposed bylaw at its June 22 meeting.

Currently the city operates the well, which sits on the same property as the Gadzoosda student residence, under a license of occupation by the Yukon government.

“Acquisition of the land will secure the city’s tenure of Well 6 and there will be no cost to the city to acquire the land,” he said. “As per section 78(1) of the Lands Act land regulations, administration is requesting this parcel be sold for nominal consideration ($1) as a public purpose parcel.”

Questioned later in the meeting by Coun. Laura Cabott, Kosick explained owning well properties is viewed as being better for the city for rights to access, maintenance and more.

Council will vote on whether to move forward with the bylaw at its June 28 meeting.

(Stephanie Waddell)

