Whitehorse City Hall (Yukon News file)

City news, briefly

Whitehorse goings-on for the week of April 26

City news, briefly, for the week of April 26.

Household Hazardous Waste Days

Whitehorse residents with hazardous waste they want to get rid of can bring it to the landfill and avoid tipping fees on April 30 and May 1 as the city hosts Household Hazardous Waste Days.

Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Days are hosted by the city each year, providing residents with an opportunity to dispose of the waste without paying fees.

Hours for the event are from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. April 30 and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. May 1.

“HHW materials include motor oil and their containers, solvents, gasoline, BBQ starter, anti-freeze, household cleaning products, compact fluorescent light bulbs, pesticides, aerosol cans and other containers under pressure such as bear spray and propane canisters,” the city said in a statement. “Commercial hazardous waste is not accepted and regular tipping fees apply for all non-HHW waste.”

The city went on to note that electronic and electrical waste is also no longer accepted at the landfill and should be dropped off at Raven Recycling’s e-waste collection depot in Marwell.

(Stephanie Waddell)

Community service grant applications being accepted

Community organizations hoping to get a community service grant this year have until May 14 at 4:30 p.m. to apply.

The grant provides grants toward municipal taxes or rent paid in lieu of taxes.

“Eligible organizations include Whitehorse non-profit, religious, recreational, and/or charitable organizations that provide services to members of the community,” the city noted in a statement.

Application forms are available on the city’s website.

(Stephanie Waddell)

Whitehorse city council

Previous story
More work required before skate park can open

The site that will become a new skate park in Whitehorse is seen April 27, 2021. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)
More work required before skate park can open

COVID has delayed the project

Yukon Party leader Currie Dixon addressing media at a press conference on April 8. The territorial election is on April 12. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
'Desperate for power:' Yukon Party's Currie Dixon blasts Liberal-NDP agreement

‘Not a single thing is costed out,’ Dixon says of agreement promises

XX
WYATT'S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for April 30, 2021.… Continue reading

The camping season in the Yukon will open April 30, a few weeks earlier than in previous years. (Ian Stewart/Yukon News file)
Get your tents and trailers ready: Yukon campgrounds open April 30

Eighteen of the territory’s campgrounds will be open this weekend. The others will open as soon as they become accessible.

Premier Sandy Silver and Kate White announced their agreement to stabilize the Liberal minority government in Whitehorse on April 28. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Yukon NDP pledges to support Liberals in Legislative Assembly until 2023

Commitments include a safe supply agreement, rent caps and universal dental plan

Flood and fire risk and potential were discussed April 29. Yukoners were told to be prepared in the event of either a flood or a fire. Submitted Photo/B.C. Wildfire Service
Yukoners told to be prepared for floods and wildland fire season

Floods and fire personelle spoke to the current risks of both weather events in the coming months.

City news, briefly

Letters to the editor.
Today's mailbox: rent caps and vaccines

To Sandy Silver and Kate White Once again Kate White and her… Continue reading

Charlotte Hrenchuk is the co-chair of the Yukon Anti-Poverty Coalition. (Yukon News file)
Yukon Anti-Poverty Coalition updates its Whitehorse housing plan

A survey is underway

Yukon’s Information and Privacy Commissioner Diane McLeod-McKay. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Privacy Awareness Week provides opportunity for businesses to strengthen privacy practices

Daniel Therrien & Diane McLeod-McKay Special to the News We recognize that… Continue reading

Northern Enviro Services was charged in court on April 14. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Company fined $60,000 for unauthorized burning in Watson Lake

The investigation was for incidents that took place between 2018 and 2019.

This City of Whitehorse map shows the laneway that would be closed off for the building consolidation project. (City of Whitehorse)
Bylaw would close laneway behind city hall

Public hearing set for May 10

Diane McLeod-McKay, the information and privacy commissioner for Yukon, announced last Thursday the development of a small custodians, health care providers/operators, a tool kit to help them navigate the territorys 2016 Health and Information Privacy and Management Act. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Information and Privacy Commissioner creates tool kit for custodians to meet HIPMA obligations

The Information and Privacy Commissioner for Yukon, Diane McLeod-McKay developed a new resource to help small custodians navigate the Health and Information Privacy and Management Act.

