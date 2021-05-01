Whitehorse goings-on for the week of April 26

City news, briefly, for the week of April 26.

Household Hazardous Waste Days

Whitehorse residents with hazardous waste they want to get rid of can bring it to the landfill and avoid tipping fees on April 30 and May 1 as the city hosts Household Hazardous Waste Days.

Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Days are hosted by the city each year, providing residents with an opportunity to dispose of the waste without paying fees.

Hours for the event are from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. April 30 and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. May 1.

“HHW materials include motor oil and their containers, solvents, gasoline, BBQ starter, anti-freeze, household cleaning products, compact fluorescent light bulbs, pesticides, aerosol cans and other containers under pressure such as bear spray and propane canisters,” the city said in a statement. “Commercial hazardous waste is not accepted and regular tipping fees apply for all non-HHW waste.”

The city went on to note that electronic and electrical waste is also no longer accepted at the landfill and should be dropped off at Raven Recycling’s e-waste collection depot in Marwell.

(Stephanie Waddell)

Community service grant applications being accepted

Community organizations hoping to get a community service grant this year have until May 14 at 4:30 p.m. to apply.

The grant provides grants toward municipal taxes or rent paid in lieu of taxes.

“Eligible organizations include Whitehorse non-profit, religious, recreational, and/or charitable organizations that provide services to members of the community,” the city noted in a statement.

Application forms are available on the city’s website.

(Stephanie Waddell)

Whitehorse city council