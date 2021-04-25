City news, briefly

A look at city hall happenings for the week of April 26

Asset management report available

The City of Whitehorse has released its 2020 asset management report.

The annual report was presented to Whitehorse city council at its April 19 meeting by Valerie Braga, the city’s director of corporate services.

The four-page report outlines work done over the course of the previous year on policies, staffing , training, capital work and projects.

The work in 2020 ranged from training engineering staff in reporting on capital assets to road surfacing to adding more than 1,300 meters of fibre optic cable to the city’s municipal network and more.

Under questioning by Coun. Laura Cabott, Braga confirmed that city trails and green spaces are inventoried each year.

(Stephanie Waddell)

Summer recreation programs outlined

The City of Whitehorse has released its Active Living Guide for the summer.

The guide details upcoming summer recreation programs available through the city, such as fitness classes, art programs and more. It also includes the city’s lineup of summer day camps for school-aged children.

While the guide is available to peruse on the city’s website now, it will be a little more than a week before anyone can register for the summer programs. Registration is set to begin May 4 at 4:30 p.m.

(Stephanie Waddell)

