Whitehorse City Hall (Yukon News file)

City news, briefly

A look at city hall happenings for the week of April 26

Asset management report available

The City of Whitehorse has released its 2020 asset management report.

The annual report was presented to Whitehorse city council at its April 19 meeting by Valerie Braga, the city’s director of corporate services.

The four-page report outlines work done over the course of the previous year on policies, staffing , training, capital work and projects.

The work in 2020 ranged from training engineering staff in reporting on capital assets to road surfacing to adding more than 1,300 meters of fibre optic cable to the city’s municipal network and more.

Under questioning by Coun. Laura Cabott, Braga confirmed that city trails and green spaces are inventoried each year.

(Stephanie Waddell)

Summer recreation programs outlined

The City of Whitehorse has released its Active Living Guide for the summer.

The guide details upcoming summer recreation programs available through the city, such as fitness classes, art programs and more. It also includes the city’s lineup of summer day camps for school-aged children.

While the guide is available to peruse on the city’s website now, it will be a little more than a week before anyone can register for the summer programs. Registration is set to begin May 4 at 4:30 p.m.

(Stephanie Waddell)

Whitehorse city council

Shirley Chua-Tan is seen inside the Yukon Asian Market she and her family opened on Wood Street in Whitehorse. The store is working to order in products many Yukoners are asking for, such as the frozen octopus Chua-Tan is holding. Local products are also offered at the store. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)
Yukon Asian Market brings new and familiar offerings to the territory

Shop owners enjoy sense of community store has brought

Joel Krahn/Yukon News Justice accessibility has been the focus of Yukon's court system for the past year.
Scott Design Build countersuing for $7.5 million over Carmacks arena project

The construction company is being sued by the Yukon government for the unfinished project

Yvonne Clarke leaves the legislature after being sworn in as a newly elected MLA on April 22, in Whitehorse. Clarke is the first Filipina MLA to be elected to the Yukon Legislative Assembly. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Yukon Party calls on premier to resume legislature and pass budget

The Liberals and NDP are currently negotiating terms for a minority government

Pauline Frost and her lawyer outside the Whitehorse courthouse on April 19. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Pauline Frost files legal challenge against Vuntut Gwitchin election results

The lawsuit alleges that two electors were not qualified to vote in the riding.

A competitor takes a jump in front of a crowd at the Mount Sima Up Hill Challenge in Whitehorse on April 17. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Spring shred: Snowmobiles gather on Mount Sima for 2021 Uphill Challenge

Riders had a sunny and warm day on the hill, but still plenty of snowpack on the uphill course.

A Main Street business shows its new hours cut back due to COVID-19 in Whitehorse on March 31, 2020. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Yukon businesses reported lost revenue, obstacles in 2020: YBS

The Yukon Bureau of Statistics released a report on COVID-19’s impact on business this week

In a statement, Yukon RCMP stated that after it received multiple reports of child luring in 2020, an investigation led to the arrest and charges of child luring and possession of child pornography for four suspects. (Submitted)
Reports of child luring led to arrests

Investigation resulted in arrests and charges across the country and in the United States

Yukonomist Keith Halliday
Yukonomist: Doug Bell, A Life Lived

It could have been a scene out of a 1940s movie: the… Continue reading

Yukon’s Chief Coroner Heather Jones addresses the media during a press conference in Whitehorse, Yukon Territory on April 22, 2021. (Submitted)
Officials call for renewed opioid action plan

More harm reduction measures needed, says Hanley

Kate Mechan, executive director of the Safe At Home Society. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
100 Homes campaign will continue

Program has housed 14 people since December

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Three new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Yukon

The origin of cases 79 and 80 are currently under investigation.

This City of Whitehorse map shows the laneway that would be closed off for the building consolidation project. (City of Whitehorse)
Lane closure proposed to make way for new services building, city hall

First reading will come forward April 26

Most Read