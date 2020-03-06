City news, briefly

Some of the discussions from Whitehorse city council on March 2

Whitehorse council considers trash contracts

Two five-year contracts for the landfill could soon be awarded to local firms.

At Whitehorse city council’s March 2 meeting, recommendations were brought forward to award the next five year gate-keeping contract to Gray Management Services with General Waste Management recommended for the transfer station operations.

Gray Management had the lowest of three bids submitted on the gate-keeping contract at $718,326 for the total five years. Broken down, the yearly amounts would be $129,999 for 2020 to 2021, followed by $136,498; $143,323; $150,490; and $158,014 in each of the following years.

While the amount is higher than the city had expected, a review of land operations is set to happen later this year with changes expected to tipping fees in 2021.

On the transfer station operations contract, General Waste Management put forward the only compliant bid for the work.

It bid $933,253 over the five-year period beginning with $175,782 in the 2020/2021 year, followed by $181,055; $186,487; $192,082 and $197,844 in subsequent years.

As with the gate-keeping contract, the bid came in higher than expected with the city pointing to its review of operations and potential changes to tipping fees.

Council will vote on the two contracts March 9.

Rehab of the Black Street stairs could get more pricy

The City of Whitehorse could add another $150,000 to the original $250,000 budgeted for work on the Puckett’s Gulch stairs — better known as the Black Street stairs — leading up the clay cliffs to the airport path.

Through the design stage of the rehabilitation project for the stairs “it became evident that a full rehabilitation would require significantly more budget to properly address the drainage issues and provide adequate footings for the structure,” city engineering manager Taylor Eshpeter told Whitehorse city council March 2.

The project has changed from work that could be done in place to a full deconstruction and re-build, he said, highlighting full replacement for several landings, improved lighting and changes to the footings as additional work that’s needed.

Eshpeter said the project would see the stairs closed for about a month when work is underway.

Whitehorse city council

Previous story
Community safety officer program could be on the brink of expansion in the Yukon, coordinator says
Next story
Updated: Silver predicts sliver of a surplus

Just Posted

BC Renal Agency, YG to formalize decades-long partnership

The Yukon government and BC Renal Agency have signed a letter of… Continue reading

Yukon government ends seasonal time change

Once Yukon springs forward there will be no falling back

New skateboard park expected this year

Yukon government official says the tender will be released in the Spring

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World

Updated: Silver predicts sliver of a surplus

The 2020-2021 Yukon territorial budget estimates a surplus of $4.1 million

A look back and ahead at what fuels Yukon transportation

Museum gets set to host its first Electric Vehicle Discovery Day

City news, briefly

Some of the discussions from Whitehorse city council on March 2

Skiers turn out in droves for Yukon Ski Marathon

This year’s course stuck to the trails in and around the Whitehorse Cross Country Ski Club

Biathlon Yukon hosts championship for skiers and snowshoers

“That’s actually for us quite a large competition”

Today’s mailbox: Cancer costs, Rendezvous, mining ranking

Letters to the editor published Feb. 28

Yukonomist: We’re all in this together

We need to do better than the way the male candidate for the crown was treated

Dwayne De Rosario inspires Yukon futsal teams ahead of Arctic Winter Games

The soccer great was in Whitehorse for two days of futsal sessions with local players

Whitehorse biathlete competes at first IBU World Championships

Nadia Moser raced in four events at the 2020 World Championships in Italy

Most Read