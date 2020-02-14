City news, briefly

Some of the decisions made at Whitehorse city council’s meeting on Feb. 10

City water main work to be spearheaded by the Yukon government

A water main extension across the Alaska Highway to Roundel Road is now in the hands of the Yukon government.

Whitehorse city council voted at its Feb. 10 meeting to sign off on an infrastructure agreement for the territory to manage the contract for the water main installation.

The city had planned to do the work this year ahead of when the territory widens that section of highway, but as city manager of engineering services Taylor Eshpeter explained at an earlier meeting the territory’s schedule for highway work put the timing of both projects “in conflict.”

YG and the city determined that combining the projects with YG administering the work would be the best way to move forward.

The efforts now will see the water main work incorporated into the tender for the highway improvements. The territory will invoice the city for the water main work.

Council awards contract to collect utilities data

Jaytech Electrical & Controls has been awarded a $164,025 contract that will move the City of Whitehorse closer to its goal of wireless monitoring of its utility stations.

Whitehorse city council voted Feb. 10 to award the contract for work on the SCADA (Supervisory Controls and Data Acquisition) system to collect and monitor data from remote utility stations.

This specific contract would be for the Quartz Road lift station and an outflow meter.

“Flow data is required to meet conditions of the city’s water licence and is essential data to optimize the operations of the water and sewer network.”

Jaytech submitted the only compliant bid on the work.

Trail Plan to get major update

LEES + Associates will oversee a major update of the City of Whitehorse trail plan.

Whitehorse city council voted Feb. 10 to award the $69,741 contract to the local firm.

With the current plan having been adopted in 2007, the plan is due for a major update, city parks and community development manager Landon Kulych stated in an earlier report to council.

“An updated trail plan will inform future management and decision-making strategies, recommend growth opportunities, and support relationship-building initiatives,” he said.

LEES + Associates was one of six firms to submit proposals, coming out with the highest score in an evaluation that first looked at project team, methodology and approach, past experience and performance, and project schedule.

Ahead of voting with the rest of council in favour of the contract award, councillors Laura Cabott and Steve Roddick voiced their support.

Cabott said trails are “a significant asset” in the city and noted she’s pleased that a local contractor got the work, while Roddick declared the work “a great investment for trails.”

Whitehorse councillors make plans to attend FCM conference

Three Whitehorse city councillors will be headed to the Federation of Canadian Municipalities annual conference set for June 4 to 7 in Toronto.

Whitehorse city council approved, at its Feb. 10 meeting, the travel and per diem expenses for councillors Dan Boyd, Jocelyn Curteanu and Steve Roddick to attend the annual event, which sees municipal mayors, and councillors from across the country gather together.

AYC appointment to be rescinded

Whitehorse city council has rescinded the appointment of Coun. Jocelyn Curteanu as a council representative on the board of the Association of Yukon Communities (AYC).

Council voted to do so at its Feb. 10 meeting.

Curteanu was appointed as a council representative on AYC with councillors Steve Roddick and Jan Stick.

Curteanu; however, also serves on the AYC executive committee.

As a member of the executive committee, Curteanu can’t serve as a council representative with the organization, thus her appointment had to be rescinded.

Roddick and Stick will continue to represent Whitehorse city council on the AYC board.

Zoning approved for Whistle Bend’s commercial centre

Business owners hoping to set up shop in Whistle Bend’s proposed town square can now know what zoning rules will apply to them

On Feb. 10, Whitehorse city council passed the final reading of a bylaw governing zoning for the commercial centre of Whistle Bend planned for part of Keno Way in between Olive May Way and Casca Boulevard.

The zoning is aimed at establishing “a more urban design for Keno Way that is focused on pedestrian-friendly scale and uses that will create vitality along the street,” city planning manager Mélodie Simard told council at an earlier meeting.

Studios, hotels, and cultural and scientific exhibits are established as principal uses with any residential units and offices in the commercial area of Keno Way required to be located above the ground floor.

Site coverage has increased from 70 per cent to 90 per cent to allow a greater development area on lots, though building height has decrease from a maximum of 15 metres to 12 m with a requirement that upper street or town-square-facing storeys in a building be set back 1.5 m.

The set back on upper levels is in place to give the buildings a more textured look and provide more amenity space, Simard explained.

Fewer parking spaces are required compared to elsewhere in the city as well in order “to provide additional development space on the lots and (support) the sustainable and walkable design of Whistle Bend.”

The formula to determine the required number of parking spots is now based floor space rather than units, changing from one parking space for every two units to one parking spot per 150 square metres of gross floor area.

There are plans for stand-alone parking lots that could accommodate around 80 parking spots just north of Keno Way.

Properties bordering the town square also have additional restrictions limiting the first storey to eating and drinking establishments, retail and personal service establishments. Building access and facades are required to front onto both Keno Way and the town square and outdoor seating would be required at bars and restaurants.

It’s anticipated the Phase 4 commercial properties will be made available trough a Yukon government lottery later this year.

Whitehorse city council