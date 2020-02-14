City news, briefly

City water main work to be spearheaded by the Yukon government
A water main extension across the Alaska Highway to Roundel Road is now in the hands of the Yukon government.
Whitehorse city council voted at its Feb. 10 meeting to sign off on an infrastructure agreement for the territory to manage the contract for the water main installation.
The city had planned to do the work this year ahead of when the territory widens that section of highway, but as city manager of engineering services Taylor Eshpeter explained at an earlier meeting the territory’s schedule for highway work put the timing of both projects “in conflict.”
YG and the city determined that combining the projects with YG administering the work would be the best way to move forward.
The efforts now will see the water main work incorporated into the tender for the highway improvements. The territory will invoice the city for the water main work.
Council awards contract to collect utilities data
Jaytech Electrical & Controls has been awarded a $164,025 contract that will move the City of Whitehorse closer to its goal of wireless monitoring of its utility stations.
Whitehorse city council voted Feb. 10 to award the contract for work on the SCADA (Supervisory Controls and Data Acquisition) system to collect and monitor data from remote utility stations.
This specific contract would be for the Quartz Road lift station and an outflow meter.
“Flow data is required to meet conditions of the city’s water licence and is essential data to optimize the operations of the water and sewer network.”
Jaytech submitted the only compliant bid on the work.
Trail Plan to get major update
LEES + Associates will oversee a major update of the City of Whitehorse trail plan.
Whitehorse city council voted Feb. 10 to award the $69,741 contract to the local firm.
With the current plan having been adopted in 2007, the plan is due for a major update, city parks and community development manager Landon Kulych stated in an earlier report to council.
“An updated trail plan will inform future management and decision-making strategies, recommend growth opportunities, and support relationship-building initiatives,” he said.
LEES + Associates was one of six firms to submit proposals, coming out with the highest score in an evaluation that first looked at project team, methodology and approach, past experience and performance, and project schedule.
Ahead of voting with the rest of council in favour of the contract award, councillors Laura Cabott and Steve Roddick voiced their support.
Cabott said trails are “a significant asset” in the city and noted she’s pleased that a local contractor got the work, while Roddick declared the work “a great investment for trails.”
Whitehorse city council