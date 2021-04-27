Ashley Fewer has been named the City of Whitehorse 2020 Volunteer of the Year. She is seen here with her award. (Submitted/City of Whitehorse)

City names Ashley Fewer as Volunteer of the Year

More than 30 volunteers nominated for annual award

Ashley Fewer has been named the City of Whitehorse’s 2020 Volunteer of the Year.

In a Feb. 23 announcement, the city highlighted Fewer’s “extraordinary efforts in creating and maintaining the Yukon Helpers Network Facebook group, and supporting Whitehorse residents.”

As of April 26, the group had 6,800 members and is a place where Yukoners can seek and receive assistance.

The group started last year shortly after the territory began experiencing the impacts of the COVID-19. Along with initiatives like stockings-for-seniors; a used-toy drive; connecting Yukoners with professional services they may need such as carpenters, computer technicians and more; the group has also raised more than $70,000 for various fundraising campaigns.

The Rendezvous Rotary Satellite Club nominated Fewer for the award.

“The Yukon Helpers Network just celebrated its first birthday and our community is thankful to Ashley Fewer and this initiative,” her nomination read. “Ashley logs about 100 hours per week and, on average, connects with about 30 members per day; she is passionate about managing and maintaining community needs in any way she can.”

Fewer was among 31 volunteers from a variety of service organizations in the city nominated for the award.

“Our community is full of incredible people who generously and selflessly give their time and energy while expecting nothing in return,” said Mayor Dan Curtis. “We are truly grateful for everyone’s contributions and we appreciate your commitment to Whitehorse.”

The Volunteer of the Year Award has been in place since 1987.

Most Read