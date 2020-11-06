City of Whitehorse councillors are considering approving a two-year lease at 177 Olive May Way in Whitehorse, which will be used for incoming city employees. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

City of Whitehorse councillors are considering approving a two-year lease at 177 Olive May Way in Whitehorse, which will be used for incoming city employees. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

City may rent Whistle Bend townhouse

Would be used by incoming staff

Renting a 1,700-square-foot, furnished townhouse in Whistle Bend could cost the City of Whitehorse $2,900 per month plus electricity, cable and internet.

The proposed lease agreement for 177 Olive May Way came forward at Whitehorse city council’s Nov. 2 meeting with Lindsay Schneider, the city’s acting director of human resources, noting that the last lease agreement for temporary city accommodations ended in 2018.

Since then the city has been renting accommodations at various locations around the city for incoming staff depending on what is required at a specific time.

As Schneider noted, the city currently offers 30 days accommodation, which can also be extended, to incoming staff. She said while accommodations aren’t typically offered outright, they are made available if an incoming employee asks about accommodations.

“This benefit is highly used in our recruitment techniques as accommodations are typically hard to find and have proven even harder through the pandemic as hotels are closed and rates have increased,” Schneider stated in her report. “The City has recently paid $3,000 per month for a one-bedroom suite and almost $8,000 per month for a family accommodation. Having this fully-furnished 1,700-square-foot townhouse, which would accommodate a family unit, will save the City per month in accommodation costs.”

Questioned further by Coun. Jocelyn Curteanu about the high cost for the family accommodation, Schneider noted the $8,000 for a family unit for one month came during the spring when a number of hotels were closed due to COVID. It meant accommodations had to be found on short notice with limited places for a family to stay.

Coun. Steve Roddick, meanwhile, wondered if the city has ever lost potential recruits because they could not find a place to live.

Schneider replied by noting in some cases recruits have negotiated an extra 30 days (paying for the additional month) in their accommodations to allow more time for them to find a permanent home, while there was one case where a staffer left the city due to being unable to find housing after their accommodation time was up. In that case, the city is recouping the cost of the accommodations back from the former employee.

In cases where the townhouse is not being used for incoming city staff, it could be used for Outside consultants who may be in town to work on contracts they have with the city. It was noted that having such accommodations available could save on the cost of contracts.

“Given that the City has issued several requests for proposals with no response in regards to accommodations, administration has been actively approaching landlords who advertised their rentals to determine whether they would be interested in a two-year lease,” Schneider said. “Most rentals were not willing to furnish or were already spoken for when contacted. This property was just recently posted and the landlord was agreeable to the terms that the City was asking for.”

Council will vote on whether to move forward with the bylaw for the two-year lease on the townhouse at its Nov. 9 meeting.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Whitehorse city council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Xplornet reverses decision to cancel remote internet service
Next story
City continues snow removal after massive snowfall

Just Posted

Carcross/Tagish First Nation has launched an initiative to provide any citizen welcoming a baby, no matter where they live, with a care package similar to the one pictured. (Submitted)
Carcross/Tagish First Nation launches baby basket program

Carcross/Tagish First Nation has launched an initiative to provide any citizen welcoming… Continue reading

A bobcat is used to help clear snow in downtown Whitehorse on Nov. 4. The City of Whitehorse is still digging out from the first major snowstorm of the season that saw about 45 centimetres fall on Nov. 2 and it’s a process that will likely take weeks. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
City continues snow removal after massive snowfall

Crews working 24/7

A Xplornet satellite hangs on the side of a small building in Haines Junction. Xplornet has reversed its decision to cut off rural Yukon customers from satellite internet access in December. (Angie Charlebois/Submitted)
Xplornet reverses decision to cancel remote internet service

“In our conversations, Xplornet has stressed this is not a long-term solution”

asdf
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Nov. 4, 2020

Two Yukon communities are still without access to banking offices after the territory transitioned the community banking contract from TD to CIBC last month. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
Pelly Crossing and Carmacks left without community banking services due to staffing issues

Banking services back this week in Mayo

Yukon News file Three new COVID-19 related charges were laid under the Civil Emergency Measures Act last week.
New charges laid for individuals who visited restaurants, failed to self-isolate

All three people were charged $575

A portion of a creek that flows near the Faro mine site has been realigned in an effort to prevent further contamination of the water. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
Creek realigned as part of Faro mine cleanup

A portion of a creek that flows near the Faro mine site… Continue reading

City of Whitehorse councillors are considering approving a two-year lease at 177 Olive May Way in Whitehorse, which will be used for incoming city employees. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
City may rent Whistle Bend townhouse

Would be used by incoming staff

asdf
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Nov. 6, 2020

A house sits on the property at 1308 Centennial St., next to a new development at 1306 in Porter Creek on Nov. 3. The owner of the property wants to build an eight-unit development, thus requiring the zoning change from its current residential single detached zone to residential multiple housing. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Another multi-residential development proposed for Centennial Street

Zoning change comes forward

A person walks up the Black Street Stairs in Whitehorse on Oct. 5. The stairs will remain closed until Nov. 30. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Black Street stairs closure continues

The stairs at the end of Black Street that climb the clay… Continue reading

Four people are facing a number of charges after police executed search warrants in Whitehorse’s Crestview neighbourhood on Oct. 30. (Black Press file)
Four arrested on fentanyl charges after Crestview police raid

Four people are facing a number of charges, including possession of fentanyl… Continue reading

The Tulsequah Chief Mine site located 100 kilometres south of Atlin, B.C. An Ontario court case has picked an end date for the receivership process for Chieftain Metals, the beleaguered former owner of the Tulsequah Chief Mine. (Courtesy Chieftain Metals)
Ontario court sets end date for Tulsequah Chief Mine receivership process

The decision could influence the speed of cleanup

Most Read