Whitehorse City Hall reopened to the public on June 15 after being closed since March due to COVID-19. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)

City hall reopens to the public

Front counter services are once again offered at city hall

The doors to Whitehorse City Hall have reopened to the public.

At 8:30 a.m. June 15, front counter services are once again offered at city hall after the building was closed to the public in March due to COVID-19.

That means residents can pay property tax or city utility bills, parking tickets and more without having to make an appointment or pay online or elsewhere, as has been the case since it was closed.

In a June 12 statement announcing the reopening of front counter services at city hall, officials said doors will open at 8:30 a.m. with services reserved for seniors and those with limited mobility until 10 a.m. Monday to Friday.

The counter will remain open until 4:30 p.m., with the public entrance through the Second Avenue doors only.

The Steele Street entrance remains closed to the public and is reserved for city staff.

“Please pay attention to the new signage and floor decals as we continue to do our part to protect visitors and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic,” officials said.

“Visitors will not be permitted to enter the building if they exhibit symptoms related to COVID-19.”

Along front counter services at City Hall, the Canada Games Centre was reopened to the public June 15 with access limited to the flexihall, fitness studio, wellness centre and track. Other areas of the rec centre will open in future phases outlined in the three-phase reopening plan.

Day camps also began at the CGC in the field house as well as at the Mount McIntyre Recreation Centre and Takhini Arena.

Change rooms are closed and drinking fountains are off limits, so residents are asked to come dressed for their activity and to bring their own water bottle.

A number of measures — including signage, the placing of equipment, and limited numbers in each area among others — have been put in place to meet public health guidelines and distancing requirements.

City hall reopens to the public

