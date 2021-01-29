City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by city council this week

City closer to writing off nearly $300,00

The City of Whitehorse will write off $294,345 it is owed in outstanding fees, bylaw fines and court fees.

Council voted passed the first two readings of a bylaw for the write-off.

While the amount would be written off as most in-house collection efforts have been exhausted, Brittany Dixon, the city’s manager of financial service, explained at an earlier meeting amounts could continue to be paid.

Some accounts — such as individual and business accounts — will remain active with collection agencies.

The largest portion of the amounts owed comes from $263,381 in “uncollectible bylaw fines and court fees” between 2008 and 2013.

A further $20,225 is attributed to parking fines issued to non-Yukon license plates.

Three individual accounts ranging between $88.90 and $4,126.55 are also listed as are two business accounts — one with Telus for $1,950 and another with JWC Environmental for $3,133.

Due to an administrative error, an invoice for arena ice advertising was sent to the Telus headquarters late instead of the advertising agency that entered into the agreement with the city.

The advertising firm paid a portion of the bill, but Telus will not pay the rest because it did not enter into the advertising contract with the city, the report noted.

Meanwhile, on the outstanding $3,133 bill JWC owes the city, it was noted city administration hasn’t been able to find supporting documents for the balance owed.

“The credit predates 2009 and the vendor has since been acquired by a new firm,” reads the earlier report on the amount owed. “Without the appropriate documentation to claim the credit, the city does not have further recourse in recouping this loss.”

While there had been questions raised at an earlier meeting about the possibility of publishing a list of names of those with outstanding tickets and the like, city administration informed council it does not have its own list.

As Valerie Braga, the city’s director of corporate services, explained the territory’s motor vehicles branch and city work together through an agreement which prevents anyone with more than $100 in tickets from renewing their license or vehicle registration until the amount is paid off.

While the tickets are tied to the license plate numbers, they are cross-referenced with the individual vehicle owners at motor vehicles and it is the motor vehicles branch that has that list.

Third reading of the bylaw will come forward in February.

New lease closer for KBL

As the City of Whitehorse plans upgrades to the landfill, it is closer to signing off on a new lease with KBL Environmental.

Whitehorse city council approved the first two readings of a bylaw for the new lease at its Jan. 25 meeting.

KBL currently leases a one-hectare site from the city at the landfill.

As Pat Ross, the city’s manager of land and building services, told council in an earlier report: “The water and waste services department is investigating upgrades to the (waste management facility) transfer station area (approximately 0.5 ha). KBL is open to reducing their lease area to accommodate improvements to the (waste management facility), but have also requested consideration for adding an additional term to their lease to provide certainty of tenure and allow operational planning into the future.”

KBL is two years out from the end of its current lease, which will remain in place if council opts not to move ahead with third reading of the agreement.

Under the proposed lease, the site to be used by KBL would exclude the undeveloped western half of the current area, reducing its space to half a hectare.

The new agreement would see KBL lease the space at a rate of $10,750 each year plus property taxes, insurance premiums and utility charges for five years with an option to renew for another five years.

KBL would be required to maintain a fence around its site, carry insurance for public liability, environmental impairment and vehicles; and complete an updated environmental site assessment prior to the five-year renewal option.

The city would be responsible for road access and would have the option of inheriting improvements made to the site by KBL if they are not removed within six months of the end of the lease.

Both the city and KBL would have the option of terminating the lease with 12 months written notice.

Council will vote on third reading of the lease in February.

Road work planned

The City of Whitehorse will soon be releasing the tender for the asphalt work it does annually.

At Whitehorse city council’s Jan. 25 meeting, members voted to authorize city staff to begin the procurement for the work.

Under the city’s procurement policy any projects with an estimated value of $500,000 or more, as is the case with this work, must be authorized by council before the tender is released.

The city’s planned road work this year is set to include much of Hamilton Boulevard, Two Mile Hill from the Alaska Highway to Range Road, and Fourth Avenue from Main Street to Black Street.

The tender is expected to be released in February and awarded in March with the work to be done over the summer.

Contract may be rescinded

A contract the City of Whitehorse signed with DoubleMap for information and electronic-payment system for transit has been rescinded.

Council voted in favour of rescinding it at its Jan. 25 meeting.

Michael Reyes, the city’s manager of business and technology services, brought forward the recommendation to rescind the deal at council’s Jan. 18 meeting.

As Reyes explained the issue came about after Ford Mobility bought out DoubleMap and discontinued DoubleMap’s electronic ticketing and payment services.

While DoubleMap will continue to be part of the project as a service provider, it will no longer be involved for the ticketing/payment system.

“Double Map suggested bringing alternative electronic payment solution providers into the negotiations,” Reyes stated in his report to council. “The result is that a separate contract needs to be signed with Token Transit for the electronic ticketing/payment services.”

Public hearing set on zoning amendment

Whitehorse residents will be able to have their say on the proposed rezoning of 410 Cook St. at Whitehorse city council’s Feb. 22 meeting.

A public hearing will be held on the proposal to reduce the amount of required parking for a 16-unit micro-housing development planned for the property.

While 11 parking spots would normally be required, developers are asking for a zoning change to require eight parking spots and eliminate the loading space due to space constraints on the property.

Council passed first reading of the bylaw for the rezoning at its Jan. 25 meeting.

After first reading a public hearing must be held ahead of second reading. The public hearing will be held at the Feb. 22 meeting with a report on the hearing going to council March 15, followed by second and third reading March 22.

