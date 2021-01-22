Whitehorse City Hall. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)

City hall, briefly

A look at decicions made by Whitehorse city council this week.

New lease considered for KBL

As the City of Whitehorse looks at making upgrades to its landfill, it could soon be signing off on a new lease with KBL Environmental.

KBL currently leases a one-hectare site from the city at the landfill.

As Pat Ross, the city’s manager of land and building services, told council in a report presented at council’s Jan. 18 meeting: “The water and waste services department is investigating upgrades to the (waste management facility) transfer station area (approximately 0.5 ha). KBL is open to reducing their lease area to accommodate improvements to the (waste management facility), but have also requested consideration for adding an additional term to their lease to provide certainty of tenure and allow operational planning into the future.”

KBL’s current lease ends in 2023. It will remain in place if council opts not to move forward with the proposed new agreement.

Under the proposed lease, the site to be used by KBL would exclude the undeveloped western half of its current area, reducing its space to half a hectare.

The proposed new agreement would see KBL lease the space at a rate of $10,750 annually plus property taxes, insurance premiums and utility charges for five years with an option to renew for another five years.

KBL would be required to maintain a fence around its site, carry insurance for public liability, environmental impairment and vehicles; and complete an updated environmental site assessment prior to the five-year renewal option.

The city would be responsible for road access and would have the option of inheriting improvements made to the site by KBL if they are not removed within six months of the end of the lease.

Both the city and KBL would have the option of terminating the lease with 12 months written notice.

Council will vote Jan. 25 on whether to move forward with the bylaw for the proposed new lease.

Council contemplates local content

City staff is recommending there be no additional weighting given for local firms that bid on a contract for the final report and design of a second barrier treatment project at the Selkirk pump house.

At Whitehorse city council’s Jan. 18 meeting, Arcadio Rodriguez, the senior tech for water and waste services, brought forward the recommendation that council not assign any additional weighting for local content on the project.

Through a resolution passed in June aimed at supporting local contractors impacted by COVID-19, council is able to set the weighting for local content on such contracts at up to 20 points. That decision is made before the request for proposals is released.

This project will see the Selkirk pumphouse upgraded with a second barrier for water treatment.

“The city retained a consultant in 2018 to produce a preliminary (conceptual) study and this upcoming RFP will produce a final report (2021) and design specifications (preliminary in 2022 and detail in 2023) that are ready for construction,” Rodriguez said.

He went on to propose that no weighting be given to local content because it’s not anticipated the specific expertise needed for the engineering work required is available locally.

“As this project requires very specialized and expert personnel in drinking water treatment, preference will be given to allocating the remaining points to project team, proposed methodology, past relevant experience and price, to ensure good value for taxpayers.”

Coun. Laura Cabott; however, argued that there are national and international firms with offices in Whitehorse that may be interested in submitting proposals for the work that would have the expertise available for the job.

Council is set to vote on the local weighting at its Jan. 25 meeting.

Road work planned

The city is getting set to release the tender for asphalt work it does annually.

At Whitehorse city council’s Jan. 18 meeting, engineering manager Taylor Eshpeter brought forward a recommendation that council authorize city staff to begin the procurement for the work.

Under the city’s procurement policy any projects with an estimated value of $500,000 or more, as is the case with this work, must be authorized by council before the tender is released.

The city’s planned road work this year is set to include much of Hamilton Boulevard, Two Mile Hill from the Alaska Highway to Range Road, and Fourth Avenue from Main Street to Black Street.

Council will vote Jan. 25 whether to authorize the procurement.

If it goes ahead, the tender is expected to be released in February and awarded in March with the work to be done over the summer.

Contract may be rescinded

A contract the city signed with DoubleMap for a transit information and electronic-payment system may be rescinded.

Michael Reyes, the city’s manager of business and technology services, brought forward the recommendation to rescind the deal at council’s Jan. 18 meeting.

As he explained, the issue came about after Ford Mobility bought out DoubleMap and discontinued DoubleMap’s electronic ticketing and payment services.

DoubleMap had been contracted to work on the information and payment system prior to the buyout.

While DoubleMap will continue to be part of the project as a service provider, it will no longer be involved for the ticketing/payment system.

“DoubleMap suggested bringing alternative electronic payment solution providers into the negotiations,” Reyes stated in his report to council. “The result is that a separate contract needs to be signed with Token Transit for the electronic ticketing/payment services.”

As the agreement with Token Transit moves forward, the city will need to rescind the previous resolution for the contract.Council will vote on whether to rescind the agreement Jan. 25.

Parking possibilities

City of Whitehorse staff are looking at possibilities for seniors parking at the Canada Games Centre.

At council’s Jan. 18 meeting, Coun. Samson Hartland noted the city had received two letters that day expressing concerns about a lack of parking close to the CGC for seniors.

The letter recognized the parking spaces available near the centre for those with disabilities, but noted that there are requirements to get a parking placard to park in those spaces that not all seniors may meet.

At 87-years-old, the writer told the city, a simple fall could result in a broken hip or other injury.

Coun. Dan Boyd also commented that the writer brought up some good points and noted he’d like to see administration look at any city policies around it.

City manager Linda Rapp said staff would be looking at the issue, though she also commented there could be some challenges with age-based policy. She also pointed out the growing seniors population in the city and noted that would also have to be considered as the city looks at the matter.

“We hear the issue and will take a look at what we could do,” she said.

Whitehorse city council

