City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week

Error corrected

An administrative error has been corrected after Whitehorse city council voted Jan. 11 to amend its capital budget for fuel abatement work.

Whitehorse fire chief Jason Everitt explained at an earlier meeting that in 2019 the city had consolidated three-years of funding for fuel abatement work into a single project with a three-year $511,500 contract to Lane’s Yukon Yardworks Inc.

“It was discovered in early December 2020 that due to an administrative error, while $240,555 remaining at the end of 2019 for the fuel abatement project had been rebudgeted into the 2020-2023 capital expenditure plan, an additional $350,000 had not been rebudgeted,” Everitt said, bringing forward the recommendation that the budget be adjusted to reflect the $350,000.

If it wasn’t changed, any fuel abatement work would have to be halted and postponed to future years.

With council’s approval of the change, the work can continue.

2020 umbrella budget bylaws pass first two readings

The first two readings for the City of Whitehorse umbrella bylaws for 2020 budgeting were passed by city council at its Jan. 11 meeting.

Brittany Dixon, the city’s manager of financial services, presented council with the two bylaws — one for the capital budget and the other for the operating budget — at its Jan. 4 meeting.

Under the territory’s Municipal Act, the city is required to deal with budgetary changes that come up through the year through bylaws.

There was around $50 million in capital budget changes including an additional more than $24.2 million in rebudgets, more than $22.4 million in external funding and another more than $2.2 million in other amendments.

Meanwhile, the city saw more than $56,574 in changes to the operating budget, which brought the total operating budget up to $84.8 million.

Third reading of the bylaw will come forward later this month.

OCP change approved

Whitehorse city council has approved third reading of a change to the Official Community Plan, designating a 56.3-hectare section of land for future residential use in Whistle Bend.

Future area C is one of three areas in the neighbourhood where further work will be done for development.

A land use plan that was included in an earlier report to council showed lower-density development — single-detached and duplex homes — are primarily envisioned for the area with some sections that would be used for higher-density housing such as townhouses and apartments. A park is also proposed with a greenbelt that would wrap around most of area C.

As the city looks at the three future development sites for Whistle Bend, area C is expected to be developed following Phase 7 of the neighbourhood. Development of the other two areas would follow.

“Priority was given to this area over areas A and B for many reasons, including infrastructure cost and cost recovery potential, complexity of the project and impacts on the neighbourhood,” planning manager Mélodie Simard told council at an earlier meeting.

The Yukon government anticipates moving to detailed engineering of the area this year.

Caution advised

Drivers are being reminded to drive with caution in areas where snow crews are working.

It’s suggested drivers provide at least 15 metres of space. Residents must also move vehicles from streets that are scheduled for clearing. Snow removal signs are posted at least 24 hours before clearing work is done.

