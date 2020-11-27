City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week

Local content will be considered in contract award

Local firms that submit proposals on the contract to renovate the former City of Whitehorse transit building and install a biomass heating system will have an advantage over Outside firms.

At Whitehorse city council’s Nov. 23 meeting, members voted that 10 points will be available for local content as part of the evaluation for any proposals submitted.

Through a resolution passed in June aimed at supporting local contractors impacted by COVID-19, council is able to set the weighting for local content at up to 20 points.

In this case, city staff had proposed 10 points for local content be available in the evaluation for local firms with council agreeing in its vote.

“It is believed that there are companies in Whitehorse that would be qualified and interested in doing this work,” city operations manager Richard Graham stated in an earlier report to council. “As this is a relatively small contract it is not anticipated to attract significant interest from non-Yukon businesses, the remaining points not assigned to local content have been reserved for price, to ensure good value for tax payers.”

The project will see energy upgrades, interior renovations and the installation of a biomass heating system at the former transit building at 139 Tlingit St. in Marwell.

The transit department has moved to the new operations building off Range Road with the city’s parks department scheduled to move into 139 Tlingit St. once the renovations there are finished.

The request for proposals will be released in December.

Grants considered

The City of Whitehorse will dole out nearly $6,000 in environmental grants.

At Whitehorse city council’s Nov. 23 meeting, council members approved the grants for three projects.

The largest amount will see $3,500 go to L’Aurore boréale, the French language newspaper, for 10 articles focused on the local economy and sustainability, an initiative that has a total budget of $9,000.

Meanwhile the smallest of the three projects will see $1,000 for Morrison Hirschfield to install covered bike parking. That project is estimated to cost a total of $2,000.

Finally, Selkirk Elementary School council will receive $1,446.96 for reflective tape and brochures as a number of students commute to school in the dark. The project budget is $2,659.

Coun. Steve Roddick said he’s pleased the initiative will help improve safety for students at the school, recalling concerns brought forward in December 2019 over the safety of Selkirk Street for students walking the road with little light or sidewalks to the Riverdale school every day. No major changes have been made to the roadway since the concerns were brought forward.

Lease passes third reading

The City of Whitehorse will sign a two-year lease on a Whistle Bend townhouse to help house new city staff when they arrive in town.

At Whitehorse city council’s Nov. 23 meeting, council approved the final reading of a bylaw for the two-year lease agreement on a 1,700 square-foot furnished townhouse at 177 Olive May Way in Whistle Bend for a cost of $2,900 per month.

The lease will provide the city accommodations for new staff when they arrive in town. The city typically makes accommodations available for 30 days to new staff if they don’t have prior housing arranged. It can be extended to 60 days if housing hasn’t been found after the initial 30 days though staff typically pay for the additional month.

Food for Fines begins Nov. 28

The City of Whitehorse Food for Fines campaign will get underway Nov. 28, with the 2020 fundraiser marking its 14th year.

Under the program, anyone who receives a parking ticket between Nov. 28 and Dec. 5 has the option of paying the ticket or donating food of equal or higher value to that ticket.

Expired parking meter and two-hour zone ticket fines are eligible for the donation program.

City hall will accept donations until Dec. 9 with all donations going directly to the Whitehorse Food Bank and Kaushee’s Place.

City officials noted that since 2006, more than $60,000 in cash and food donations have been raised through Food for Fines.

Donated food items must be non-perishable, which includes canned foods such as beans, fruit, vegetables and fish, and dried goods such as pasta, cereal and soup.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

