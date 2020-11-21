Whitehorse City Hall. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)

Whitehorse City Hall. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)

City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week

Local content considered

Local firms that plan to submit proposals on the contract to renovate the former City of Whitehorse transit building and install a biomass heating system could have an advantage over Outside firms.

At Whitehorse city council’s Nov. 16 meeting, city operations manager Richard Graham brought forward a recommendation that 10 points be available for local content as part of the evaluation for any proposals submitted.

Through a resolution passed in June aimed at supporting local contractors impacted by COVID, council is able to set the weighting for local content of up to 20 points.

In this case, city staff is proposing 10 points for local content be available in the evaluation for local firms.

“It is believed that there are companies in Whitehorse that would be qualified and interested in doing this work,” Graham stated in his report to council. “As this is a relatively small contract it is not anticipated to attract significant interest from non-Yukon businesses, the remaining points not assigned to local content have been reserved for price, to ensure good value for tax payers.”

The project will see energy upgrades, interior renovations and the installation of a biomass heating system at the former transit building at 139 Tlingit St. in Marwell.

The transit department has moved to the new operations building off Range Road with the city’s parks department scheduled to move into 139 Tlingit St. once the renovations there are finished.

The request for proposals will be released in December after council votes on the local content weighting on Nov. 23.

Wildfire risk

Some Whitehorse city councilors are suggesting the city should go beyond committing to just one action outlined in the city’s wildfire risk reduction strategy and action plan.

At council’s Nov. 16 meeting, acting city manager Mike Gau brought forward a recommendation that council adopt one action item from the wildfire risk reduction report done in 2019 to work with the Yukon government, Kwanlin Dün First Nation, and Ta’an Kwäch’än Council to clarify the roles and responsibilities around the management of forests and fuel.

As Gau went on to note in his administrative report to council, forest and wildfire management in the territory is the responsibility of the Yukon government with First Nations also having a role on their settlement lands.

“The part to be played by the city needs to be clarified with the other levels of government as a priority action item,” Gau said.

He added that work around that would also include looking at and applying for different funding sources to implement the plan, considering bylaw and policy changes to support wildfire risk management within the city and formalizing intergovernmental arrangements around fuel management.

“Administration proposes that council confirm Action #8 by passing a resolution to adopt it, thereby confirming direction to administration to engage in discussions with other government partners,” Gau said.

Along with that is the recommendation that the city adopt the wildfire risk report as a guiding document, including the other 11 action items outlined.

While Gau emphasized staff would consider the entire document and that could mean returning to council for direction on other matters coming out of the report, councillors Dan Boyd, Steve Roddick and Laura Cabott argued they’d like to see the city take a stronger approach with the document.

“I think we should adopt the whole thing, then implement what we can,” Cabott said after Boyd said he was “a little disappointed” that city administration had settled on just one action item which he argued is “pretty weak.”

While Boyd said he will likely support the motion recognizing it is better than nothing, he was also clear he would like to see further action taken around the entire action plan.

Other action items outlined in the plan would identify the city lead department and staff to implement the plan; apply for funding for projects; consider changes to a number of bylaws and policies to help decrease fire risk; support neighbourhoods and community groups to participate in FireSmart programs; formalize the memorandum of understanding around personal fuel wood harvest in the city; and planning for biomass projects.

Roddick commented he doesn’t understand why the city would not adopt the document as a whole.

Council will vote on whether to move forward with the proposal to work with other governments in clarifying roles and responsibilities in managing forests and fuel.

Grants considered

The City of Whitehorse could be doling out nearly $6,000 in environmental grants.

At Whitehorse city council’s Nov. 19 meeting, Sabine Schweiger, the city’s environmental coordinator, brought forward a recommendation that the grants be approved for three projects.

The largest amount would see $3,500 go to L’Aurore boréale, the French language newspaper, for 10 articles focused on the local economy and sustainability, an initiative that has a total budget of $9,000.

Coun. Samson Hartland noted this may be the first time the grant is going to a media agency.

Schweiger confirmed the grant can go to businesses and societies that meet the eligibility requirements.

Meanwhile the smallest of the three projects would see $1,000 for Morrison Hirschfield to install covered bike parking. That project is estimated to cost a total of $2,000.

Finally, Selkirk Elementary School council would receive $1,446.96 for reflective tape and brochures as a number of students commute to school in the dark. The project budget is $2,659.

Coun. Jan Stick praised the move, noting it’s a safety issue as it’s often difficult to see small kids walking to school or their bus stop in the dark.

“I wish every school would’ve done this,” she said, noting her hope other schools will be encouraged to do something similar.

Council will vote on the grants Nov. 23.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Whitehorse city council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Concerns raised about alternate self-isolation plans for construction
Next story
Annual report says COVID-19 had a large impact visitation numbers at Whitehorse General

Just Posted

Yukonomist Keith Halliday
Yukonomist: COVID-19 strikes another blow at high-school students

They don’t show up very often in COVID-19 case statistics, but they… Continue reading

The Cornerstone housing project under construction at the end of Main Street in Whitehorse on Nov. 19. Community Services Minister John Streicker said he will consult with the Yukon Contractors Association after concerns were raised in the legislature about COVID-19 isolation procedures for Outside workers at the site. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Concerns raised about alternate self-isolation plans for construction

Minister Streicker said going forward, official safety plans should be shared across a worksite

The Yukon’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley, pictured at a press conference in October, announced three new cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 20 as well as a new public exposure notice. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
New COVID-19 cases, public exposure notice announced

The new cases have all been linked to previous cases

Chief Superintendent Scott Sheppard of the Yukon RCMP speaks to media in Whitehorse on Nov. 19, about Project MUSKRAT which has been ongoing since December 2017. Yukon RCMP have charged five Whitehorse individuals and seized $450,000 in cash along with drugs, prohibited weapons and stolen goods after acting Nov. 4 on search warrants obtained during the three-year-long investigation. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Yukon RCMP seize $450,000 and stolen goods in Whitehorse drug bust

Five individuals have been arrested and released on conditions.

Cars drive past a speed limit sign on Second Avenue in Whitehorse on April 21. Whitehorse council and administrative members discussed the possibility of reducing the speed limits in the downtown area to 40 and 30 kilometres per hour during a roundtable discussion on Nov. 19. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Lower speed limits contemplated for downtown Whitehorse

Possibilities expected to formally come forward in 2021

Beatrice Lorne was always remembered by gold rush veterans as the ‘Klondike Nightingale’. (Yukon Archives/Maggies Museum Collection)
History Hunter: Beatrice Lorne — The ‘Klondike Nightingale’

In June of 1929, 11 years after the end of the First… Continue reading

Samson Hartland is the executive director of the Yukon Chamber of Mines. The Yukon Chamber of Mines elected a new board of directors during its annual general meeting held virtually on Nov. 17. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
Yukon Chamber of Mines elects new board

The Yukon Chamber of Mines elected a new board of directors during… Continue reading

The Yukon Hospital Corporation has released its annual report for 2019-20, and — unsurprisingly — hospital visitations were down. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Annual report says COVID-19 had a large impact visitation numbers at Whitehorse General

The Yukon Hospital Corporation has released its annual report for 2019-20, and… Continue reading

Whitehorse City Hall. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week

City council was closed to public on March 23 due to gathering rules brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The council is now hoping there will be ways to improve access for residents to directly address council, even if it’s a virtual connection. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Solution sought to allow for more public presentations with council

Teleconference or video may provide opportunities, Roddick says

Megan Waterman, director of the Lastraw Ranch, is using remediated placer mine land in the Dawson area to raise local meat in a new initiative undertaken with the Yukon government’s agriculture branch. (Submitted)
Dawson-area farm using placer miner partnership to raise pigs on leased land

“Who in their right mind is going to do agriculture at a mining claim? But this made sense.”

Riverdale residents can learn more details of the City of Whitehorse’s plan to FireSmart a total of 24 hectares in the area of Chadburn Lake Road and south of the Hidden Lakes trail at a meeting on Nov. 26. (Ian Stewart/Yukon News file)
Meeting will focus on FireSmart plans

Riverdale residents will learn more details of the City of Whitehorse’s FireSmarting… Continue reading

The City of Whitehorse is planning to borrow $10 million to help pay for the construction of the operations building (pictured), a move that has one concillor questioning why they don’t just use reserve funds. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Councillor questions borrowing plan

City of Whitehorse would borrow $10 million for operations building

Most Read