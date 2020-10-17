Whitehorse City Hall. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)

Whitehorse City Hall. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)

City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week

Steamer truck contract awarded

A mobile steamer truck will soon be coming to the City of Whitehorse’s operations department after Whitehorse city council approved the supply contract.

At council’s Oct. 13 meeting, members voted to award the $488,573 contract to Inland Kenworth Ltd., which submitted the only compliant bid for the work.

The steamer truck is primarily used to thaw frozen infrastructure such as water and sewer mains, though it can also be used to remove graffiti, operations manager Richard Graham told council at an earlier meeting.

Council awards data storage contract

Insight Canada Inc. will be awarded a $214,803 contract to provide the City of Whitehorse with an upgrade to its data storage systems.

Whitehorse city council voted to award the contract to Insight at its Oct. 13 meeting.

Insight submitted the only compliant proposal for the contract.

The replacement is part of the city’s work for cyclical replacement and upgrades to its data storage system.

COVID brings new floor covering the CGC

There are no major community events at the Canada Games Centre for the foreseeable future as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, but when those events get underway again, the city will have a new floor covering for the flexihall.

Whitehorse city council voted Oct. 13 to amend its capital budget by adding $29,998, to come from the Yukon government, to purchase a new floor covering for the flexihall at the CGC.

The purchase comes after the city provided the territory with the covering it has to protect the hardwood floor in the flexihall during ceremonies and special events (i.e.: the Remembrance Day ceremony, Spruce Bog craft sale and others).

As Keri Rutherford, the city’s acting manager of recreation and facility services, explained at a previous council meeting, when the territory set up its Respiratory Assessment Centre at the Yukon Convention Centre in March, the city provided the floor covering and some storage racks for the centre.

Modifications were made to the floor covering to fit the convention centre’s floor space and, thus, it’s no longer suitable for the flexihall.

After the respiratory centre was closed, the territory agreed to replace the covering with the cost coming in at just under $30,000.

With the budget now amended for the amount to purchase the covering, city officials will begin the purchase process for it.

Contract for transportation study awarded

Morrison Hershfield Ltd. will oversee the next city-wide transportation study in Whitehorse after Whitehorse city council voted Oct. 13 to award the $344,550 contract to the firm.

As city engineering manager Taylor Eshpeter noted in a report to council the last major traffic study for the entire city was done in 2004, though there have been a number of more focused studies in recent years on transportation for various areas of town (the Second Avenue corridor study, for example) or for specific modes of transportation (i.e., the bicycle network plan).

“It is now time to embark on the next city-wide study to establish a long-term vision and transportation master plan,” he said. “The city-wide transportation study is meant to provide high-level direction and objectives for transportation over the long term (20 years), as well as provide key direction to specific transportation issues over the short to medium term (five to 10 years).”

It’s expected within the study will be a framework that will allow the city to optimize Whitehorse’s transportation network, along with ways of addressing safety issues, determining the level of service required and identifying priorities to shape a transportation system that allows a variety of methods for residents to move through the city.

Morrison Hershfield submitted one of five compliant proposals for the contract and was one of only two that then moved on to the second part of the evaluation.

The first part of the evaluation looks at the project team, past experience, methodology/approach and the proposed schedule. To move onto the second phase of the evaluation, proposals must score at least 80 per cent.

Fees and local content are then considered in the second phase.

Through that process, Morrison Hershfield had the highest scoring proposal.

Funding for the study will come from the city’s portion of the federal gas tax.

False fire alarm fees will rise

The fees for having the Whitehorse fire department respond to a false fire alarm three times in a year or more will increase after Whitehorse city council’s Oct. 13 meeting where council passed third reading of a bylaw that will increase the fine from $250 to $500.

At a previous council meeting, Brittany Dixon, the city’s manager of financial services, explained the increase was identified as a way to bring in more money to offset the expense of responding to false alarms.

The fee for a second response to a false alarm will remain at $200 and there is none for the first response.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Whitehorse city council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bylaw changes needed for council to deal with urgent emergencies

Just Posted

Jeanie McLean (formerly Dendys), the minister responsible for the Women’s Directorate speaks during legislative assembly in Whitehorse on Nov. 27, 2017. “Our government is proud to be supporting Yukon’s grassroots organizations and First Nation governments in this critical work,” said McLean of the $175,000 from the Yukon government awarded to four community-based projects aimed at preventing violence against Indigenous women. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Yukon government gives $175k to projects aimed at preventing violence against Indigenous women

Four projects were supported via the Prevention of Violence against Aboriginal Women Fund

Catherine Constable, the city’s manager of legislative services, speaks at a roundtable discussion in Whitehorse on June 13, 2019. The City of Whitehorse’s procedures bylaw was the focus of a roundtable discussion Oct. 15 where Constable highlighted the driving force for the changes being in how emergencies may be dealt with. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Bylaw changes needed for council to deal with urgent emergencies

Procedures bylaw discussed

Yukonomist Keith Halliday
Yukonomist: You don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone

When I was a kid, CP Air had a monopoly on flights… Continue reading

Dr. Brendan Hanley, Yukon’s chief medical officer of health, speaks to media at a press conference about COVID-19 in Whitehorse on March 30. The “probable” case of COVID-19 announced Oct. 10 has been declared a false positive. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Secondary testing rules out presumptive COVID-19 case

Testing in southern labs resulted in a negative final result

The Many Rivers Counselling and Support Services building in Whitehorse on March 28, 2019. The Yukon RCMP has been investigating the finances of the defunct Many Rivers Counselling and Support Services since February, undertaking a forensic audit as it delves into the former mental health NGO’s affairs. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Many Rivers has been under Yukon RCMP investigation, forensic audit since February

Premier Sandy Silver first hinted at police involvement in the legislative assembly Oct. 13

Whitehorse City Hall. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week

Northwestel has released the proposed prices for its unlimited plans. Unlimited internet in Whitehorse and Carcross could cost users between $160.95 and $249.95 per month depending on their choice of package. (Yukon News file)
Unlimited internet options outlined

Will require CRTC approval before Northwestel makes them available

Legislative assembly on the last day of the fall sitting in Whitehorse. Yukon’s territorial government will sit for 45 days this sitting instead of 30 days to make up for lost time caused by COVID-19 in the spring. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Legislative assembly sitting extended

Yukon’s territorial government will sit for 45 days this sitting. The extension… Continue reading

asdf
Today’s mailbox: Mad about MAD

Letters to the editor published Oct. 16, 2020

Alkan Air hangar in Whitehorse. Alkan Air has filed its response to a lawsuit over a 2019 plane crash that killed a Vancouver geologist on board, denying that there was any negligence on its part or the pilot’s. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Alkan Air responds to lawsuit over 2019 crash denying negligence, liability

Airline filed statement of defence Oct. 7 to lawsuit by spouse of geologist killed in crash

Whitehorse city council members voted Oct. 13 to decline an increase to their base salaries that was set to be made on Jan. 1. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Council declines increased wages for 2021

Members will not have wages adjusted for CPI

A vehicle is seen along Mount Sima Road in Whitehorse on May 12. At its Oct. 13 meeting, Whitehorse city council approved the third reading for two separate bylaws that will allow the land sale and transfer agreements of city-owned land — a 127-square-metre piece next to 75 Ortona Ave. and 1.02 hectares of property behind three lots on Mount Sima Road. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Whitehorse properties could soon expand

Land sale agreements approved by council

A coho or silver salmon at Smith River Falls Recreation Site on Oct. 22, 2019. (Greg Shine/Bureau of Land Management)
DFO opens fishing for coho salmon on Yukon portion of Tatshenshini River

The opportunity is the first and only one for public harvest of salmon in the territory this season

Most Read