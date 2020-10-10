City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week

Steamer truck purchase contemplated

The City of Whitehorse’s operations department could soon have a new mobile steamer truck if city council moves forward with the supply contract for the equipment.

At council’s Oct. 5 meeting, operations manager Richard Graham brought forward a recommendation that the contract be awarded to Inland Kenworth Ltd. for $488,573.

Inland Kenworth submitted the only compliant bid for the supply of the truck.

Questioned by Coun. Jan Stick on what the steamer trucks are used for, Graham described it as a “crucial piece of equipment” that’s used primarily to thaw frozen infrastructure — like water and sewer mains, manholes and more — when needed.

The equipment can also be used to remove graffiti, he noted.

Council will vote on the contract Oct. 13.

Data storage discussed

Insight Canada Inc. could be awarded a $214,803 contract to provide the City of Whitehorse with an upgrade to its data storage systems.

The proposed contract came forward for consideration at Whitehorse city council’s Oct. 5 meeting.

Insight submitted the only compliant proposal for the contract, Michael Reyes, the city’s manager of business and technology systems, told council.

Council will vote on the contract Oct. 13.

Canada Games Centre closed Oct. 12

As Yukoners get set to enjoy the Thanksgiving long weekend, residents are reminded the Canada Games Centre will be closed Oct. 12 for the holiday.

The recreation centre is also closed for other holidays with Remembrance Day (Nov. 11), Christmas (Dec. 25) and New Year’s day (Jan. 1) among those coming up.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Whitehorse city council