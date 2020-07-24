City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week.

New lease for Tennis Yukon

A proposed lease between the City of Whitehorse and the Tennis Yukon Association could see the association on the courts at the Mount McIntyre Recreation Centre until 2030.

The proposed lease was brought forward for consideration at Whitehorse city council’s July 20 meeting.

While the current lease for the courts doesn’t expire until 2021, it was noted the tennis association is looking to secure funding for resurfacing of the courts in 2021, but need to show tenure beyond the lease’s current expiry date.

The proposed agreement would be in place from Sept. 1, 2020 to Aug. 31, 2030 at a rate of $10 per year for the 2,931 square metre court space outside the recreation centre.

The agreement includes many of the same provisions as the current lease, though there have been some minor changes.

“As was noted in their previous lease, the proposed lease allows that TYA may sell advertising and install signage within the lease area during the term of the lease,” Pat Ross, the city’s manager of land and building services, stated in a report to council. “However, it has been stipulated that the city has the right to require that any advertising and signage be removed or covered up at the request of the city for the duration of any special events. This clause has been inserted in the lease in order to eliminate any potential conflict with the advertising and signage requirements of special events being held within the (Mt. McIntyre) area.”

The lease also outlines that Tennis Yukon will be responsible for the property taxes for the space, something Ross said is standard in most city leases.

Council will vote on whether to move forward with the bylaw for the lease at its July 27 meeting.

Paving for new operations building could cost nearly $1 million

Paving the parking lot at the new City of Whitehorse operations building off Range Road could cost nearly $1 million.

Wayne Tuck, senior project engineer with the city, brought forward a recommendation to council July 20 that would see the paving contract awarded to Skookum Asphalt for $926,514.

Skookum submitted the only compliant bid for the work that is scheduled to happen this summer and will see the paving of the city and staff parking lot, including the paved access to vehicle storage bays, the wash bay and fuel depot.

During council discussions, Tuck confirmed the $40.7-million operations building is substantially complete when questioned by Coun. Dan Boyd.

Boyd was quick to point out the structure is the city’s largest capital project in Whitehorse history.

Although there have been delays that have put it off from the original completion date the city was eyeing of January 2019, Boyd described substantial completion as a “major success” stating he is looking forward to having staff move in.

Councillors Steve Roddick and Laura Cabott, meanwhile, wondered about other surfacing options like gravel.

As Tuck pointed out, gravel would mean more wear and tear on vehicles. Asphalt, though more expensive, is needed for this parking lot, he said.

Council will vote on the contract July 27.

New truck could cost $107,000-plus

A new one-ton truck for the City of Whitehorse water and waste services department could cost $107,355.

Metro Chrysler submitted the only bid for the supply of the new vehicle, operations manager Richard Graham told Whitehorse city council at its July 20 meeting, putting forward the recommendation to award the contract to the company.

Answering questions from council, Graham said the vehicle comes with tools in place and includes a three-year warranty.

The contract award will come forward for a vote next week.

City readies to dole out grants

More than $173,000 could be doled out to 20 community groups as Whitehorse city council considers its annual municipal charges and community service grants.

The city provides the grants each year to assist organizations with property taxes and municipal charges.

The grants for 2020 would range anywhere from $485.31 for the Downtown Urban Gardens Society to $42,211 for the MacBride Museum Society.

Council is set to vote July 27 on whether to move forward with the bylaw governing the grants.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Whitehorse city council