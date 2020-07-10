City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week

SCADA contract proposed

Total North could be awarded a contract worth more than $103,000 to upgrade communications equipment at three City of Whitehorse water and sewer facilities.

As Whitehorse city council heard at its July 6 meeting, work is underway to upgrade all water and sewer stations in the city to move to wireless monitoring.

“The program will eliminate reliance on leased lines/dedicated phone lines, which use dialup and have delays of more than five minutes, which is too long for critical monitoring,” Michael Abbott, the city’s associate manager of engineering services, stated in a report to council.

This year’s effort focuses on the lift station and recirculation station in Whistle Bend as well as the Crestview booster station. Further stations will be added to the system in 2021 and 2023.

Coun. Dan Boyd questioned the work needed for Whistle Bend, pointing out it’s a relatively new neighbourhood and wondered why new equipment would be needed.

Abbott explained when the Whistle Bend lift station and recirculation station were built, there were a number unknowns around the type of radio equipment needed so it was left out to be added at a later date that has now arrived.

Total North was the only firm to submit a compliant bid on the work for this year coming in at $103,722.

Council will vote on the contract July 13.

Remediation work planned for 6th Avenue area

Hemmera Envirochem Inc. may be tasked with looking at and coming up with a potential remediation plan for the Sixth Avenue area of downtown.

City of Whitehorse planner Kinden Kosick brought forward a recommendation to award the $57,120 contract at Whitehorse city council’s July 6 meeting.

Hemmera was one of six firms to submit compliant bids for the work, coming out with the highest score when evaluated.

BluMetric Environmental Inc., Golder Associates Ltd., Morrison Hershfield, SNC Lavalin Inc., and WSP Canada Inc. also submitted bids for the work that is part of the redevelopment of the area that was identified in the Downtown South Master Plan which outlined redevelopment along Sixth Avenue.

“As part of the city’s due diligence, a phase 1 environmental assessment was conducted on the playground area,” Kosick said. “The assessment determined that there was possible contamination in the area.”

A number of assessments and reviews have been done on the area.

“The city is now seeking a professional consultant to complete a detailed report comprising a review of all work to-date, identification of gaps in investigation, delineation of contamination and a remediation plan.”

The full project is estimated to cost $75,000 with $35,000 of funding anticipated from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities Green Municipal Fund.

“Until the FCM funding is secured, it is proposed to fund the entire project from reserves and reimburse the proposed capital reserve expenditure with the FCM funds up to 50 per cent of eligible,” Kosick stated. “Administration feels that this project is of high importance and should proceed even in the event that FCM funding is not received.”

Council will vote July 13 on the contract and whether to move funds from the capital reserve for the work until any FCM funding comes through.

Whistle Bend planning costs rise

The City of Whitehorse could end up spending an additional $8,000-plus on planning for the future areas of the Whistle Bend neighbourhood.

At Whitehorse city council’s July 6 meeting, city planner Kinden Kosick brought forward a recommendation another $8,375 be added to the budget to cover additional costs for the project. Funding would come from the Yukon government.

While planning for the seven phases of Whistle Bend neighbourhood is done with lots up until phase 4 being sold, there remain three future areas to be planned.

WSP was contracted in February 2018 to work on planning for the future areas with the work now done.

“Due to two scope changes, which were agreed upon with the consultants and YG, and accounting for city staff costs, this project is over-budget by approximately $8,375,” Kosick stated in his report to council. “Administration is bringing forward an amendment to increase the budget to cover the additional costs. An amendment to the contribution agreement to cover these costs has already been finalized with YG.”

The changes come in how a parcel of Ta’an Kwäch’än Council land would be represented in the planning, “which included significant revision of reports and engineering recalculation by the consultant as well as staff effort to review additional changes.”

Council will vote on the budget change July 13.

