Chu Níikwän Development Corporation eyed to develop new Yukon convention centre

The Chu Níikwän Development Corporation has come through as the highest-ranked proponent with their idea for a new convention centre next to the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre along the Yukon River in the territory’s capital.

Just over a year ago, when now-Premier Ranj Pillai was tourism minister, he told the News the Yukon government was “extremely bullish” on getting a new convention centre done within the next few years. Pillai is keen to fill the void left by the closing of the old convention centre in Whitehorse.

Now, it’s built into the current minister’s mandate letter, which sets out the premier’s priorities for cabinet members.

Tourism Minister John Streicker told the Yukon Legislative Assembly in March that the Yukon is turning away business due to a gap in convention infrastructure. He said that conventions, conferences and other meetings are “strong economic drivers” that attract tourists year-round and contribute to spending in local economies.

At the time, the opposition parties expressed excitement about the announcement, although they had questions about the location, financing and ownership model.

According to an Oct. 17 joint press release from the Yukon government and the Yukon Convention Bureau, the request for proposals put out this summer called for designing, building and operating a convention centre in Whitehorse that can hold up to 1,000 attendees for conferences, shows, banquets and festivals.

Per the release, the factors identified in favour of the corporation include venue size, the number of people it can hold, cost, location, Yukon First Nations involvement and the project’s long-term viability.

The release indicates the economic spin-off of a new convention centre could be $500 to $1,000 or more per attendee.

Talks still need to happen with the corporation to determine the design, set out owner details and look into a 25-year lease, according to the release. Where the money will come from to build a new convention centre and the mechanisms for how it will operate also have yet to be determined as those details are still being discussed and finalized.

The corporation is listed on the Yukon First Nations business registry. Per the registry, the corporation “works to grow the equity and resources of the Kwanlin Dün First Nation” for the benefit of all members.

