Repeat violent offender Christoper Schafer is back behind bars at the Whitehorse Correctional Centre after having allegedly committed another assault while briefly released on bail. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

Christopher Schafer back behind bars after brief release, another assault alleged

Schafer was barred from flying to Old Crow; local government cited danger he posed

The dangerous offender who was recently the subject of an emergency order stopping him from boarding a plane to the remote village of Old Crow following his release from custody, is now back behind bars in Whitehorse, after allegedly committing another assault.

Christopher Schafer’s flight to Old Crow was blocked by an emergency order from the Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation (VGFN) government on Oct. 8. He made bail a few days later but was still not allowed to go to Old Crow.

VGFN Chief Dana Tizya-Tramm called Schafer’s planned release to Old Crow as part of his bail plan earlier this month “an affront to the women and girls and our community members who support them,” and “nothing short of dangerous.”

Schafer, 45, has repeated violent and sexual offences on his record and faced an assault charge as recent as Oct. 2 when he was released. He appeared in court again, by video from the Whitehorse Correctional Centre, on Oct. 19. Court documents show he now faces another assault charge with the same alleged victim as the Oct. 2 assault — this second alleged assault is supposed to have happened on Oct. 14.

He faces charges dating back to September relating to a break in at a construction site and resisting arrest. Another assault charge from June of this year also remains outstanding.

At the Oct. 19 court appearance, a lawyer rose and told the court that he hadn’t had a chance to discuss the matter with Schafer since his most recent arrest and the justice of the peace promptly granted an adjournment until Oct. 26.

