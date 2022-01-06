Christmas tree pickup scheduled for Jan. 9

As the holiday season comes to a close, Whitehorse residents looking to get rid of their Christmas trees should take them to the curb by 7 a.m. on Jan. 9 for pick-up.

The trees will be collected over a two-week period.

The city’s 2022 waste collection schedule will begin in February with no changes from 2021. Garbage and compost pickup will alternate each week with individual neighbourhoods seeing collection on a particular day of the week between Monday and Thursday.

Household hazardous waste days at the landfill have been set for April 29 and 30, as well as Sept. 10.

The landfill is also scheduled to be closed April 15, Dec. 25, and Jan. 1, 2023.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com