Christmas market season begins in Whitehorse

Handmade goods are being sold at the Spruce Bog, 12 Days of Christmas and Yúk’e Arts Market.

The Spruce Bog Craft Fair is taking place at the Old Firehall from Dec. 3 to 22. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)

Three Christmas markets are kicking off this week despite adjustments for COVID-19 restrictions, allowing Yukoners to get plenty of holiday shopping done close to home.

The Spruce Bog Boutique will take place Dec. 3 to 22 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, at the Old Firehall. Vendors will be taking turns staffing the market, which includes handmade Yukon crafts, food and other gifts.

Ornaments on display at the Yúk’e Arts Market on Dec. 9. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)

The 12 Days of Christmas Market, run by the Fireweed Community Market, will take place Dec. 8 to 21 at the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre. The market will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and features over 100 local vendors.

Products include “unique art and crafts, farm products, specialty foods, preserves, spices, baked goods, body products, photography, books, and much more.”

Shoppers admire items at the Fireweed Market’s 12 Days of Christmas fair at the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre on Dec. 9. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)

Running at the same time, and just across the hall from the 12 Days Market, will be the 2021 Yúk’e Arts Market, showcasing Indigenous art and clothing. The Yúk’e market will take place from Dec. 8 to 21 at the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre.

The market will showcase artwork from Indigenous artists displayed in the gallery and online through yfnarts.ca.

All three of the markets require patrons to be fully vaccinated and have limited capacity due to public health restrictions.

