Alfred Au, president of the Chinese Canadian Association of Yukon, delivers gift boxes to association members on Feb. 11 in the lead up to Chinese New Year. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)

Alfred Au, president of the Chinese Canadian Association of Yukon, delivers gift boxes to association members on Feb. 11 in the lead up to Chinese New Year. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)

Chinese ‘Niu’ Year welcomes Year of the Ox

The Chinese Canadian Association of Yukon delivered parcels of treats to mark occasion by distance

Chinese New Year marks the transition from the Year of the Rat into the Year of the Ox, and perhaps better times ahead.

“For Chinese, we believe the year’s zodiac symbol will usually have a little bit of protection over that year,” said Alfred Au, president of the Chinese Canadian Association of Yukon.

“So, for this year, we will be looking at a calmer year instead of the more active year like last year with everything happening — hopefully this year, everything can settle down and things will start getting better.”

Chinese New Year lands on Feb. 12 this year. In pre-pandemic times, Au would organize a large dinner for the association’s 40-plus members. There would be a lion dance, a dragon dance and other performances.

This year, most households will celebrate the Lunar New Year at home, within their family bubble.

To reach out and mark the holiday by distance, Au delivered gift boxes containing traditional Chinese New Year goodies to Whitehorse homes this week. The gifts were imported from B.C. and contained crispy pastry dumplings, sesame ball cookies, ear biscuits and egg pastries.

The association has also encouraged its members to connect in lieu of a large event.

“Instead of physical connection we tried to do quite a bit of virtual connection,” Au said, noting that their WeChat message group has more than 180 members.

“Some of our members are doing a virtual New Year’s celebration with their friends and family … I think that’s actually turning out to be a new way of celebrating,” Au said.

The upcoming Year of the Ox marks the possibility of a calmer year because those are the characteristics of that zodiac animal, Au explained. People born in the Year of the Ox are generally considered strong, reliable, fair and calm.

Previous to the pandemic, many families living in the western regions of North America would travel home to celebrate Chinese New Year.

“That’s why we usually set up a big dinner celebration at Chinese New Year, families gather together to share and it’s almost like a Thanksgiving in China,” Au said.

“The ideas are similar: people gathering together, sharing their ups and downs and being thankful for the year.”

The Year of the Ox is pronounced “niu” in Chinese, so many people will wish each other a “Happy Niu Year” on Feb. 12 as an intersection of the Chinese and western new years greetings, Au said.

Contact Gabrielle Plonka at gabrielle.plonka@yukon-news.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
YEU says employees shouldn’t need to use sick days to manage vaccine reactions
Next story
Free gender gear now available for Yukoners

Just Posted

Elizabeth Foubister is seen here as a child with her father, Michael Foubister, who died from COVID-19 last October. (Elizabeth Foubister/Submitted)
Family of man who died from COVID-19 ‘outraged’ he wasn’t admitted to hospital

Elizabeth Foubister says her father had underlying conditions warranting hospitalization

Yukon RCMP Superintendent Chan Daktari Dara speaks to media in Whitehorse on Jan. 28, 2020. Dara explained that the committee had planned to share data with anonymity mechanisms in place, but those mechanisms still breached privacy laws. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Women’s groups decry cancellation of sexual assault review committee

Advocates say shuttering the committee over privacy law is “absurd”

Alfred Au, president of the Chinese Canadian Association of Yukon, delivers gift boxes to association members on Feb. 11 in the lead up to Chinese New Year. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)
Chinese ‘Niu’ Year welcomes Year of the Ox

The Chinese Canadian Association of Yukon delivered parcels of treats to mark occasion by distance

adsf
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Feb. 12, 2021

Olivier Pellegrin soaks in the icy waters of Chadburn Lake near Whitehorse on Jan. 30. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Yukon ice swimmers laud mental, physical benefits of weekly plunges

James Paterson, self-described “crazy guy with a chainsaw,” leads polar plunges at Chadburn Lake

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley speaks to media at at press conference on Jan. 27 about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
No new date yet for Whitehorse mass vaccine clinic

“I appreciate your collective patience as we all wait for the news”

Whitehorse City Hall. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse City Council this week.

Chest binders — a garment designed to compress one’s chest — is one option for gender-affirming clothing available through Queer Yukon in partnership with GenderGear.ca. (GenderGear.ca)
Free gender gear now available for Yukoners

The Gender Gear program will be accepting applications until Feb. 15

asdf
Today’s mailbox: Railways and bears

Letters to the editor published Feb. 10, 2021

A taxi cab rooftop sign in Whitehorse on Feb. 2. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Online survey investigates taxi safety

Two women’s advocacy groups have launched an online survey collecting Yukoners’ negative… Continue reading

A Yukon resident casts a ballot during the 2016 election. All three Yukon parties are slowly announcing nomination periods and candidates ahead of the upcoming 2021 territorial election. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
More potential candidates step forward for pre-election candidate selections

The parties are readying for an election which must be called on or before Nov. 21

On Feb. 2 the government announced a new website service for “surplus auctions” where individuals and businesses can bid on excess items the government is looking to offload. (Mike Thomas/Yukon News file)
Government joins surplus auction site

Purchasers can bid on items like office furniture and retired machinery

A cyclist rides along the Millenium Trail in downtown Whitehorse on a chilly Feb. 9. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Frigid temperatures arrive in Yukon

Golden Horn Elementary students head back to class after heating issue fixed

Most Read