The new two-way bike lane along Chilkoot Way in Whitehorse, as photographed on the morning of Sept. 22. (Matthew Bossons/Yukon News)

Chilkoot Way speed reduction approved in Whitehorse

Area will be 30 km/h zone.

Whitehorse city council unanimously finalized the speed reduction for a stretch of road where new bike lanes have drawn criticism.

Chilkoot Way, which separates two major shopping centres as it runs between Two Mile Hill and Quartz Road, will have its speed limit reduced to 30 kilometres per hour as council passed the third reading of an amendment to the city’s traffic bylaw at its Oct. 10 meeting. The first two readings of the amendment were passed at a previous meeting.

At an earlier meeting, the council had heard from city resident Diana Rothgeb, who came with a petition asking that the speed-limit change be postponed and for a halt to the Chilkoot Greenway Project, which includes other traffic pattern changes to the area. Some of the changes already in place include narrower lanes for vehicles and a two-way bicycle lane on one side of the road.

