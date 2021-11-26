Children’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics to begin Dec. 6

Children aged five to 11 in the territory will be able to get their COVID-19 vaccines beginning Dec. 6.

The Yukon government announced the date on Nov. 25, noting children who get the shot will receive the Pfizer (Comirnaty) pediatric vaccine with the first and second doses to be administered eight weeks apart. The vaccine was approved by Health Canada on Nov. 19.

Vaccination clinics will be held across the Yukon throughout December.

In Whitehorse, the vaccination clinic will be at the Coast High Country Inn Convention Centre. In communities outside of Whitehorse, appointments will be at community health centres.

Whitehorse residents can book their appointments online now at www.yukon.ca/this-is-our-shot or by calling 1-877-374-0425. Appointments for children’s clinics in communities will be posted online at the end of the week.

“Families and young children have made many sacrifices to keep our communities safe during this pandemic,” Health and Social Services Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee said.

“Many have had to self-isolate due to COVID-19 exposures in child care or school settings. They have missed sporting events and postponed birthday parties and other milestone events. We are excited to be able to offer vaccines to children aged five to 11. Vaccination is the best way to protect children from getting COVID-19 and helps prevent spread in the broader community.”

Acting Chief Medical Officer of Health André Corriveau said that while most children don’t get seriously ill from COVID-19, there are some who do, and pointed out that all infected children can spread the virus to more vulnerable family and friends.

“I urge all parents and guardians to take advantage of this opportunity to vaccinate five- to 11-year-olds,” he said.

As of Nov. 25, there were 114 active cases including 15 new cases.

A Nov. 24 count, which was then at 119 throughout the territory, by community showed Whitehorse had the largest number of cases at 92, followed by Teslin at 18.

Watson Lake, Pelly Crossing and Haines Junction each had two cases while Beaver Creek, Carmacks and Carcross each had one.

