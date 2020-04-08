Dr. Brendan Hanley, Yukon’s chief medical officer of health, speaks to media at a press conference about COVID-19 in Whitehorse on March 30. Hanley announced on April 8 Yukon’s first COVID-19 case in a Yukon community. The case is linked to international travel. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Chief medical officer of health announces eighth COVID-19 case in the Yukon, first in a community

Although in a community, the case is linked to international travel and not community transmission

Dr. Brendan Hanley, the Yukon’s chief medical officer of health, announced that the Yukon has its eighth case of COVID-19 and the first outside of Whitehorse in a press conference on April 8.

This case was linked to international travel, he said, and not an example of community transmission. The individual is currently safely self-isolating at home.

Hanley declined to name the community, stating there was no public health rationale to do so.

“Unless there is a compelling reason due to public risk, there is no need to tell others of the community,” said Hanley. “Both individuals and communities deserve their privacy and disclosing the identity of a community can quickly lead to identifying suspected individuals or their families.”

He acknowledged a vocal portion of the public may disagree, but said decisions are not made based on public opinion.

“I have committed to a public health approach to COVID that is based on best current evidence and informed by experts, either locally, nationally or around the world. We listen closely to input from the public and our leaders, however our practices are not driven by public opinion. Likewise, community identity will not be revealed for reasons of curiousity or reasons that are not based on public health rationale.”

Hanley clarified that the community could be named in some cases, like if contact tracing within a rural community was required.

Despite a new case, Hanley said the risk hasn’t changed.

“The risk does not change up or down due to these sporadic cases,” said Hanley.

With the Easter long weekend coming up, Hanley encouraged people to get outside but continue to follow all current public health measures in place. Anyone who has COVID-19 or was ordered to self-isolate for 14 days must continue to do so.

As of 3 p.m. on April 8, there are eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the territory and four of the individuals are now classed as recovered. A total of 794 Yukoners have been tested for the virus, with eight positive results, 767 negative results and 19 pending results.

Contact Gord Fortin at gord.fortin@yukon-news.com

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Champagne and Aishihik First Nations declare state of emergency

Just Posted

Chief medical officer of health announces eighth COVID-19 case in the Yukon, first in a community

Although in a community, the case is linked to international travel and not community transmission

Distance, barriers reign under COVID-19

As measures to keep the spread of COVID-19 in the territory to… Continue reading

Commission scolaire francophone du Yukon reaches settlement with territory

The settlement is the resolution of an 11-year-old lawsuit

Councillors question contract for new city services building design

Only one bid of four deemed compliant

UPDATED: Face-to-face classes for students suspended in the Yukon

School staff have been working on alternative learning opportunities

EDITORIAL: Just stay home this long weekend

The pandemic won’t be fixed in an instant, but each right decision gets us closer to normal

Champagne and Aishihik First Nations declare state of emergency

The Champagne and Aishihik First Nations have become the latest government to… Continue reading

Carcross/Tagish First Nation postpones general election

Carcross/Tagish First Nation has postponed its general election for chief until further… Continue reading

Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in postpones election of chief

Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in has postponed its election for chief after all three candidates… Continue reading

Organizers continue to plan for Reckless Raven

Significant changes or eventual cancellation not ruled out

City readies for another food truck season

Physical distance will be encouraged

Comprehensive Review of HSS report extended 30 days

The Yukon government has given the independent expert panel, charged with the… Continue reading

Yukon government announces supports for businesses forced to cancel events, clarifies precautions for mining industry

Temporary funding program passed to help businesses and NGOs who lost money on cancelled events.

Most Read