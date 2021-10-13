Acting chief medical officer ‘strongly recommends’ masks indoors

The territory’s acting chief medical officer of health Dr. Catherine Elliott has issued a strong recommendation for Yukoners to wear masks in all indoor public spaces.

Her recommendation comes with the announcement of 36 new cases over four days, from Oct. 8 to Oct. 12.

That brings the current active case count to 58, with the 36 new cases including 28 Yukon residents and eight out-of-territory residents diagnosed in the Yukon.

“I am concerned with the increasing number of cases we are seeing daily. We started at two cases a day, then four and now we are seeing 11 and 12,” Elliott said. “After the Gamma wave in June, we hit a low point in August, seeing two cases a day for a couple of weeks, then four a day and now 11 to 12 new cases a day.

“Wearing a mask in places where you don’t know everyone or their vaccine status is a small sacrifice to avoid getting sick. If a business or a facility asks you to wear a mask because that is their policy, please respect that. If people choose to wear a mask, even where it isn’t required, respect their intentions to keep themselves and others safe from the spread of COVID-19.”

The Delta variant is infecting those who are vaccinated along with those who are not, or who are partially vaccinated. Those who are fully vaccinated are not getting as sick, officials say.

Elliott is also concerned about widespread transmission among unvaccinated networks leading to introduced disease in vaccinated networks.

It was noted that while the recommendation to wear a mask inside is not an order, businesses and facilities have the right to ask patrons to wear a mask.

Along with the recommendation and case numbers, Elliott also issued three public exposure notices.

Among them, an exposure notice was issued to students and staff in the Grade 5B class at Whitehorse Elementary School. Yukon Communicable Disease Control has issued specific information to those affected.

Anyone who was at Sanchez Cantina at 211 Hanson Street between 4:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 and/or 8 are advised to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days through Oct. 21 and 22.

Anyone at Duffy’s Pets and Tanzilla Harness Supply, 407 Alexander Street, Whitehorse between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Oct. 7 and/or Oct. 8 are advised to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days through Oct. 21 and 22.

Anyone on Air Air North Flight 4N510 from Vancouver to Whitehorse on Oct. 6 are advised to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days through Oct. 20.

It was noted if any symptoms appear, no matter how mild, self-isolate, residents should remain at home and arrange to get tested either by calling 867-393-3083 or by booking a test online. Rural Yukon residents should contact their community health centre to arrange for testing.

