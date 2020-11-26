Charges laid in immigration fraud scheme that involved forged Yukon government documents

The Canada Border Services Agency announced Nov. 26 that they have laid charges against six people connected to immigration fraud that involved forged Yukon government documents. (Black Press Media File)

The Canada Border Services Agency announced Nov. 26 that they have laid charges against six people connected to immigration fraud that involved forged Yukon government documents.

The investigation was titled Project Husky and took place over five-years, beginning in 2015, when Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada officials identified “suspicious documents” submitted as part of permanent residency applications.

The documents looked like nomination certificates from the Yukon government issued under the Yukon Business Nominee Program, but turned out to be fake.

The documents were flagged as suspicious and confirmed by the Yukon government before the applications were processed. None of the applications resulted in permanent resident status.

Five people are facing charges for violations Immigration and Refugee Protection Act and the Criminal Code committed between July 2013 and September 2016.

The charges have been laid against four Richmond, B.C., residents, including Tzu Chun Joyce Chang, 49; Qiong Joan Gu, 66; Aillison Shaunt Liu (also known as Allison Shaunt Liu), 31; and Shouzhi Stanley Guo, 38.

A Whitehorse man is the fifth person involved in the scheme. Ian David Young, 59, is currently wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call the CBSA’s anonymous Border Watch Line by dialing 1-888-502-9060.

None of the allegations have been proven in court. All five are scheduled to appear in Richmond Provincial Court on Dec. 23.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

