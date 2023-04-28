CGC pool will be closed to the public for much of the weekend

Other areas of the recreation complex will be open

The pool area at the Canada Games Centre in Whitehorse will be closed to the public for much of the weekend with the Yukon Yukon Invitation Swim Meet underway at the facility. (Yukon News file)

The Canada Games Centre pool area will be closed to the public for most of the weekend as competitive swimmers take to the water for the Yukon Invitation Swim Meet.

The City of Whitehorse noted in a statement that the pool will close to accommodate the swim meet beginning at 3:30 p.m. on April 28.

It will remain closed to the public until April 30 at 5 p.m. with a couple of exceptions.

From 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on April 29 and from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on April 30, there will be a break in the swim meet and the pool will open for a family swim, lane swim and hot tub availability to the public.

Other parts of the CGC will be open for regular use. Residents are invited to visit whitehorse.ca/cgcschedule for a full schedule and updates.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com