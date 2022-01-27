Daḵká travel from Atlin to Carcross to join in sacred fire

Ceremonial fire will be kept burning all week long

Daḵká is the word for the collective of the inland Tlingit peoples — the Carcross/Tagish, the Teslin Tlingit and the Taku River Tlingit of Atlin.

These three Tlingit nations are bound by similar traditions, governance and culture. They call it all Haa Kusteeyí, meaning, our way of life.

The people of the three nations are like cousins and family that come together to support each other — in ceremony, in feast, and now in suffering.

Sacred and ceremonial fire burning on shores of Nares Lake behind Haa Shagoon Hidi. The fire, healing and grieving is supported in Carcross by the other Daḵká nations, both the Taku River and Teslin Tlingits. (Lawrie Crawford/Yukon News)

A sacred fire was lit in Carcross on Monday.

On Tuesday, the chief of the Taku River Tlingit came to Carcross from Atlin to join in circle and prayer. They brought their counsellors, their medicine and prayers for good healing. The fire burned all day and night.

On Wednesday, Teslin’s young people came with a truck and trailerful of firewood to feed the fire for days.

The fire will be kept until Sunday or longer.

People touched in grief are asked to come by anytime, or join in a traditional grieving ceremony on Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the fire behind Haa Shagoon Hidi in Carcross.

The three inland Tlingit nations support the circle of healing and are keeping the ceremonial fire burning. This is part of what Daḵká means. And this is what Daḵká does to keep their people strong.

