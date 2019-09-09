Centennial Street apartments planned

An excavator sits at 1306 Centennial St. in Whitehorse on Sept. 5. Developers are hoping to have the property rezoned from residential single-detached to multi-residential zone. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

A Centennial Street property could be home to a nine-unit apartment building if the city moves ahead with rezoning.

At Whitehorse city council’s Sept. 3 meeting, city planner Mike Ellis brought forward a recommendation council move ahead with a bylaw to change the zoning of 1306 Centennial St. from residential single-detached to a multi-residential zone.

Ellis explained developer Scott Darling is in the process of buying the Porter Creek property with plans to demolish the aging single detached home — that’s “in need of extensive repair” — on the site to build the three-story structure.

A garage and storage buildings are also planned for the property.

The 1,856 square metre property is bordered by single detached homes, though Ellis pointed out there are other multi-residential developments along the road.

The property is also nearby a number of services. It is 325 m from Jack Hulland Elementary School and 75 metres from a transit stop.

Under the proposed zoning, the building could be up to 15 m high compared to the current 10 m height limit. It would have maximum site coverage on the property of 45 per cent compared to the current 40 per cent. Ellis said at three storeys, the building would likely be about 12m in height, though it could be higher under the proposed zoning.

The front yard setback would remain at six meters, while the rear setback would be 7.5 m compared to the current six metres.

With a maximum density of 60 units per hectare on Centennial Street, the building could have up to 11 units though only nine are planned.

The building would also feature an elevator and “several” units — no specific number was given — designed to be fully accessible.

Should council members vote in favour of first reading Sept. 9, residents could have their say on the proposal during a public hearing at council’s Oct. 15 meeting.

Coun. Samson Hartland, who attended the council meeting by conference call, pointed out there’s a number of new and renovated homes in the neighbourhood, stating he’s “fascinated” by the redevelopment happening there and interested in hearing what neighbours think of the plans.

If the public hearing goes ahead, a staff report would follow on Nov. 4 with second and third readings to be voted on Nov. 12.

