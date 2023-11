The City of Whitehorse is advising motorists to avoid the portion of Whistle Bend Way between the intersection of Wann Road and Hickory Street and Casca Boulevard due to an overturned concrete truck.

The city announced the road closure on its social media accounts shortly before 4 p.m. on Nov. 9.

Emergency crews are still on scene and those commuting home should use another route.

(Jim Elliot)