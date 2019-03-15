The CBSA executed search warrants at the economic development office and a Whitehorse residence on March 12. (Black Press file)

CBSA searches economic development office, Whitehorse home

Properties searched March 12 as part of an ongoing investigation, the details of which are unclear.

The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) executed search warrants at the workplace and home of a Whitehorse resident March 12 as part of an ongoing investigation, a spokesperson for the federal body confirmed.

The workplace was the office of the Department of Economic Development in Whitehorse.

In an email March 13, CBSA spokesperson Ben Letts wrote that the searches were part of an ongoing investigation against the person as well as two other people who live in the Lower Mainland area of British Columbia.

Letts wrote that the agency “conducts enforcement actions when it is believed that a contravention of the Customs Act or the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act has occurred” but would not release any other details — including whether the Whitehorse resident was in custody, or what alleged contraventions occurred — as the investigation is ongoing.

Yukon justice minister Tracy-Anne McPhee confirmed in the legislative assembly the afternoon of March 13 that the CBSA executed search warrants at the economic development office but said she was not privy to the nature or subject of the investigation.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com





