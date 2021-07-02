Caution with campfires urged as Yukon fire danger climbs

Fire risk is high or extreme across much of the territory

With hot dry weather in the Yukon forecast people should be cautious when having a campfire. (File Photo)

As fire risk is high across much of the territory and there is hot dry weather in the forecast, Wildland Fire Management is urging caution over the weekend.

Fire information officer Julia Duchesne said 13 active fires are being monitored and there is an increased risk of lightning strikes, so anything people can do to avoid preventable wildfires is important.

She said first and foremost, people should exercise caution when having a campfire or using fire in any other way.

The fire danger rating is extreme for Carmacks, Braeburn, Mayo, Old Crow and Haines Junction.

Although some recent rain brought the fire danger for Whitehorse back to a more moderate level, Duchesne said that may change with the coming sun and heat.

A level 2 fire restriction was brought in for the Watson Lake Fire Management District meaning that cooking and warming fires are only allowed in the provided fire pits at road accessible campgrounds.

Duschene noted that further restrictions could be brought in ahead of the weekend if conditions require.

She recommended that those who are having a campfire do so cautiously by building it no larger than needed, keeping it well attended and having the means to extinguish it close at hand. Fires should be doused with water until the coals are cool to the touch when it is time to put them out.

Yukon.ca/wildfire contains regularly updated information about fire risk around the territory.

