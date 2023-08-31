The criminal case against Const. Charles Conway for the alleged assault of a prisoner at Whitehorse Correctional Centre’s arrest processing unit has been stayed by the prosecution. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

The criminal case against Const. Charles Conway for the alleged assault of a prisoner at Whitehorse Correctional Centre’s arrest processing unit has been stayed by the prosecution. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

Case dropped against Yukon RCMP officer accused of on-the-job assault

Crown counsel has entered a stay of proceedings in the case against Const. Charles Conway

Court proceedings in the case of a Carcross RCMP officer who had been accused of assaulting a prisoner while on duty in Whitehorse have been stayed by the Crown prosecutor.

Senior Crown Counsel Raegan Rankin entered the stay of proceedings on June 23.

Const. Charles Conway was charged last September following an allegation that he used excessive force while lodging a prisoner at Whitehorse Correctional Centre’s arrest processing unit. He plead not guilty to the charge in April.

The alleged incident was the subject of a criminal investigation helmed by the Northwest Territories RCMP. The British Columbia Public Prosecution Service of Canada was tasked with considering charges based on the investigation results, according to a Yukon RCMP press release.

Conway was placed on administrative duties following the assault allegation coming to light.

In an email to the News, Yukon RCMP stated that Conway has “returned from administrative duties to full duty without restrictions” and is no longer working in Carcross.

“Cst. Conway was transferred as part of normal succession planning when he completed his posting in Carcross and remains an employee of Yukon RCMP,” the email added.

Rankin, an out-of-territory counsel, was brought in to prosecute the case. It is normal to have fly-in counsel for court proceedings involving RCMP officers, according to a staffer with Yukon office of the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC).

The News was unable to reach Rankin for further comment on the case, and the aforementioned PPSC staffer said the government agency “does not ever comment on stays of proceedings.”

Contact Matthew Bossons at matthew.bossons@yukon-news.com

CarcrossRCMP

Previous story
Over $43k in penalties for Gladiator Metals over Cowley Creek site
Next story
Eleven guns, more than $160k and kilograms of drugs seized in Yukon RCMP raid

Just Posted

The Yukon Territorial Court hit Gladiator Metals with more than $43,000 in penalties on Aug. 30 over destructive actions at its Cowley Creek mineral exploration site. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)
Over $43k in penalties for Gladiator Metals over Cowley Creek site

Kyle Marchuk, left, accepts the trophy for the men’s singles division of the 2023 Yukon Tennis Championships from Brian Whitfield. (Patrick Egwu/Yukon News)
Kyle Marchuk wins men’s singles division of the Yukon Tennis Championships

The Alaska Highway is seen between Contact Creek Lodge and Iron Creek near Watson Lake. (Submitted/Logan Donovan)
4 bears shot, abandoned along Alaska Highway under investigation

Yukon RCMP superintendent Lindsay Ellis discussed an Aug. 24 police raid that netted an arrest in an attempted murder investigation, cash, drugs and firearms during a news conference at the Whitehorse RCMP detachment on Aug. 30 (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)
Eleven guns, more than $160k and kilograms of drugs seized in Yukon RCMP raid