Carcross/Tagish First Nation postpones general election

Carcross/Tagish First Nation has postponed its general election for chief until further notice over COVID-19 concerns.

Tanya Silverfox, the chief electoral officer for the election, made the announcement in a press release March 30.

The election was scheduled to take place on May 15.

A candidates’ list had not been released as nominations were scheduled to close on March 31.

The press release says C/TFN’s executive council will “review the feasibility of holding an election” at the end of April, noting the current restrictions on gatherings and suspension of all non-essential services.

“We are taking COVID-19 very seriously and using as many precautions as possible to ￼keep everyone safe during this election process. The best thing to do is to keep ￼￼everyone safe by prevention, social distancing and self-isolation.”

