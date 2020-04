Carcross/Tagish First Nation postpones general election

Carcross/Tagish First Nation has postponed its general election for chief until further notice over COVID-19 concerns.

Tanya Silverfox, the chief electoral officer for the election, made the announcement in a press release March 30.

The election was scheduled to take place on May 15.

A candidates’ list had not been released as nominations were scheduled to close on March 31.

The press release says C/TFN’s executive council will “review the feasibility of holding an election” at the end of April, noting the current restrictions on gatherings and suspension of all non-essential services.

“We are taking COVID-19 very seriously and using as many precautions as possible to keep everyone safe during this election process. The best thing to do is to keep everyone safe by prevention, social distancing and self-isolation.”

