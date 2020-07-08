Carcross/Tagish First Nation election recount called off

Lynda Dickson, chief of Carcross/Tagish First Nation (C/TFN), talks to media after her swearing in ceremony in Carcross on July 17, 2019. Dickson was re-elected as the Haa Shaa du Hen (chief) of C/TFN during an election on June 30. (Julien Gignac/Yukon News file)

Carcross/Tagish First Nation’s plans to hold a vote recount in a tight election for Haa Shaa du Hen (chief) have been called off.

According to a July 7 press release from the First Nation, a candidate who was running for Haa Shaa du Hen had made a request for a recount but then withdrew that request.

That finalizes the election results, meaning incumbent Lynda Dickson is officially the winner.

Dickson finished with 109 votes, followed closely by Danny Cresswell with 104.

Other candidates included Robert Wally with 38 votes, Geraldine James with 32 votes, George Shepherd with 19 votes, Peggy Dubeau with 16 votes and Jerry James with 14 votes.

A date and time for the swearing-in ceremony are expected to be announced later this week.

