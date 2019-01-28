Carcross/ Tagish First Nation Chief suspended over allegations of sexual harassment

Carcross/Tagish First Nation Khà Shâde Héni Andy Carvill has been suspended from his position as Chief over allegations of sexual harassment. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)

Carcross/Tagish First Nation (C/TFN) Khà Shâde Héni Andy Carvill has been suspended from his position as chief over allegations of sexual harassment.

The decision was reached Jan. 27 at a C/TFN general council meeting. A resolution had been placed before the council “to remove the Khà Shâde Héni” under section 13.2 of the C/TFN constitution, “for comments amounting to sexual harassment,” but did not pass, the First Nation announced via press release Jan. 28.

Instead, council voted unanimously to suspend him “until a reconvening of general council.”

There’s no word on when council will reconvene. The First Nation says it “is reviewing this situation through an independent investigation.”

The press release notes that “the sensitive issues around abuse raised by this situation have renewed conversations in the community around healing” and C/TFN will “continue to work on issues of governance and community programing to ensure a safe environment in which to work and live.”

The release says the First Nation will not be commenting further on the situation until the general council reconvenes.

Earlier this month CBC reported it had obtained leaked internal documents alleging Carvill had made an “inappropriate comment” to a First Nation staff member, who informally complained about the harassment to a colleague. Carvill admitted to making the remark and had apologized, according to CBC.

Those documents also reportedly stated two resolutions would be put before the general council, one to remove him entirely and one which would allow Carvill to remain chief, but force him to “repay any legal fees incurred by the First Nation.”

C/TFN has not said whether or not the second resolution was approached at the meeting, which took place January 26 and 27.

Carvill was elected chief in May 2016. The First Nation’s executive council will appoint a deputy Khà Shâde Héni at its next regular meeting on Feb. 7, according to the press release.

With files from Jackie Hong.

Contact Lori Fox at lori.fox@yukon-news.com