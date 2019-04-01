Carcross/Tagish chief removed from office

According to a statement, the First Nation will hold a byelection.

Andy Carvill has been removed from his position as chief over allegations of sexual harassment. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)

Carcross/Tagish First Nation (C/TFN) Khà Shâde Héni Andy Carvill has been removed from office.

The First Nation made the announcement the morning of April 1 following a two-day meeting of C/TFN’s general council at the community’s Learning Centre.

The meeting focused on the independent investigation report about workplace sexual harassment allegations against Carvill, who was elected in 2016.

Carvill had been suspended from office since January when the allegations surfaced.

As CBC reported early in the new year, it obtained leaked internal documents alleging Carvill had made an “inappropriate comment” to a First Nation staff member, who informally complained about the harassment to a colleague. Carvill admitted to making the remark and had apologized, according to CBC.

Carvill’s suspension followed along with the investigation on the allegations that were the focus of the weekend’s meeting.

“The independent investigation determined that these allegations of sexual harassment, perpetrated by Andy Carvill in the workplace, were credible,” reads the statement by the First Nation.

“Members of the General Council were made aware of this finding, and were provided with a chance to review the private investigation report. As citizens of the community and as decision makers for C/TFN, no one supports such behaviour.”

Carvill’s removal as Khà Shâde Héni means a byelection will be held.

“It should be noted that the actual term of the Khà Shâde Héni would have ended in May 2020; therefore, the new leader will only serve until that time, when a regular election will be called,” the First Nation stated.

Once details of the byelection are available, they will be shared with the community, according to the statement.

Deputy Haa Shaa du Hen Maria Benoit will remain at this time as C/TFN spokesperson.

Neither Benoit, executive director Michelle Parsons nor governance manager James Baker are available for comment today, according to the First Nation.

“We ask for full respect for our nation as we address these difficult issues and continue forward on our healing process as a government and community.”

