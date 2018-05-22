A firefighter douses a burning car in Carcross May 13. (Yukon RCMP/Handout)

Carcross RCMP investigate arson after cabin, car set ablaze

No injuries reported

Carcross RCMP are investigating a suspected arson after an abandoned car and cabin near the White Pass railway grounds were both deliberately set on fire May 13.

According to a press release, Carcross RCMP, along with the Mount Lorne Fire Department and Carcross EMS, were called to the scene at 6:30 p.m.

Crews extinguished the flames, the release said, but the cabin and car were “completely destroyed,” and an investigation revealed that “two separate fires appear to have been deliberately set.”

There were no injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Carcross RCMP at 867-821-5555, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppersyukon.ca.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

