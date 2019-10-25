Carcross man found guilty of sexually assaulting teen in 2017

A Whitehorse jury has found a Carcross man guilty of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in 2017.

An 11-person jury delivered its verdict against 56-year-old Alvin Dennis James in the late afternoon of Oct. 24 following roughly a day and a half of deliberations.

A twelfth juror was excused early in the trial, which began Oct. 15, after realizing she had previously worked with the victim’s mother.

James did not appear to react once the verdict was read out. One of the jurors, however, appeared to wipe away tears with a tissue after all 11 jurors confirmed the verdict was unanimous.

During the trial, the teen, whose name is covered by a publication ban, testified that she had been drinking with friends and James in Carcross but had gone to sleep alone in a spare bedroom at a friend’s house on Dec. 2, 2017.

She was awoken later on by another friend, who asked why James was lying in bed with her and had taken a picture of the scene before rousing them.

The teen went to the Carcross health centre, where she had a sexual assault kit done, and then the RCMP.

James’ semen was found on her leggings.

In his testimony, James also claimed that he had gone to bed alone, but was suddenly awoken by the teen’s friends who then assaulted him.

Defence lawyer Kelly Labine told the court following the verdict that she was not prepared to begin sentencing proceedings, and asked for time to have a Gladue report prepared and to possibly arrange for sentencing to happen in Carcross.

The matter will be back in court next month.

Previous story
City news, briefly

Just Posted

Garbage Truck Santa gets a transmission for Christmas

Community rallies to get Santa on the road

Former clerk contests Liberals’ ‘independent’ electoral reform commission

Floyd McCormick says the legislative assembly has been sidestepped

No criminal wrongdoing found regarding Many Rivers’ financial affairs, says minister

Pauline Frost said a forensic audit won’t occur

Police watchdog investigating after man dies during Whitehorse-area traffic stop

A police oversight body from Alberta is investigating after a man died… Continue reading

Verified election results show Bagnell won by 153 votes

The verified numbers were released Oct. 24

Carcross man found guilty of sexually assaulting teen in 2017

A Whitehorse jury has found a Carcross man guilty of sexually assaulting… Continue reading

City news, briefly

Some of the issues discussed at the Oct. 22 Whitehorse council meeting

Yukoner Dylan Cozens leads Hurricanes in scoring

Whitehorse’s Dylan Cozens is having a strong start to the WHL season… Continue reading

Vanier Crusaders takes three of four Super Volley home matches

The Crusaders are tied for first in boys competition and first in girls competition after two weeks

History Hunter: Conference to celebrate historical Yukon maps

The Yukon Historical and Museums Association (YHMA) has taken on an ambitious… Continue reading

Whitehorse Futsal League rebrands and expands for upcoming season

“The mission of the league is to support the sport (and) grow interest in the sport”

Residents resist new apartment building on Centennial Street

At a public hearing residents claimed the development would mean less privacy, block sunlight and parking issues

Whitehorse FC U13 girls team wins big at B.C. tournament

“I think we really executed the things we’ve been working on.”

Most Read