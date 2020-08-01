Maura Forrest/Yukon News file The Klondike Visitors Association announced in a press release on July 29 that the cancan show at Diamond Tooth Gerties Gambling Hall will return beginning Aug. 7.

Cancan show to return to Gerties

The Klondike Visitors Association announced in a press release on July 29 that the cancan show at Diamond Tooth Gerties Gambling Hall will return beginning Aug. 7.

The show will be held twice nightly on Fridays and Saturdays until Sept. 26.

Staff at Gerties and Dynamite Stage Productions have been working with the chief medical officer to come up with a plan to hold the show.

This year’s show will feature an all-Yukon cast, with a traditional cancan at 9 p.m. and the “midnight show” at 11 p.m.

“Gerties is more than just a place, it’s an experience,” Terrie Turai, of Dynamite Stage Productions said in the press release. “We are thrilled to be getting back on stage as part of that experience. We look forward to performing for you once again in our safe and socially distanced shows.”

The release adds that Gerties will continue to operate under the existing guidelines.

