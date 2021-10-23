Canadian Tire earns title berth in the Filipino Canadian Basketball League

Canadian Tire player Bonbon Posecion gets a shoot off while All Pro Yukon Restoration player Jo Aying swats at the ball during Filipino Canadian Basketball League of Yukon Over 35 action on Oct. 16 at F.H. Collins. (John Tonin/Yukon News)

There was a championship berth on the line on Oct. 16 at F.H. Collins Secondary School in the Filipino Canadian Basketball League of Yukon (FCBLY) Over 35 division.

On either side of the court was second-seeded All Pro Yukon Restoration versus the third seed Canadian Tire.

Although Canadian Tire was playing short-handed, they punched their ticket to the finals with a 75-71 win.

The close score was indicative of the back-and-forth nature of the game. Both teams pressed the action and looked to attack the basket.

When the defence collapsed on driving lanes, the ball handlers made quick kick-out passes to hit open shooters. Both teams saw reasonable success hitting from the outside.

Once the defence made a stop and secured the rebound, both teams looked to push the ball and get out on the break for easy transition baskets.

Bonbon Posecion led Canadian Tire, and all scorers, with 20 points. Diore Ulgasan dropped 17 points for the tire crew and Ian Pagobo added 14.

For All Pro Yukon Restoration, Jo Aying led the way with 15 points. Dave Stehelin netted 12 points and Russell Tumarong potted 11.

Oct. 23 in the F.H. Collins gym is going to be an afternoon and evening with a full slate of games.

The Over 35 finals will tip-off with Canadian Tire pitted against Wolfpack Basketball.

Also in action Saturday will be game one of a best of three series for the Under 35 teams Cornerstone Construction and Tri Omni Property Management. In the afternoon, it will be the opening of the FCBLY and Wolfpack tournament for Grades 8-10 hoopers.

