Canadian Forces plane training in Yukon skies

Yukoners may spot a Canadian Forces CC-115 Buffalo aircraft in the skies over Whitehorse and Dawson City. A search and rescue squadron will be here for a training exercise between July 6 and 8. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

Yukoners may see the bright yellow aircraft of a search and rescue squadron in the skies this week.

The B.C.-based aircraft will be piloted by the Canadian Forces 19 Wing Comox’s 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron who will be conducting search and rescue training near Whitehorse and Dawson City.

The training will focus on maintaining the pilots and SAR techs’ skills and giving them experience working in the north alongside local agencies.

During the training exercise, members of the public may spot one of the squadron’s CC-115 Buffalo aircraft dropping coloured wind indicators or SAR techs who will parachute to the ground.

“Regular training under a variety of conditions ensures that the SAR Techs are always ready to meet whatever challenges, day or night, which a mission may present them,” a notice from the Department of National Defence reads.

“This training is essential and all members will adhere to territorial and Department of National Defence COVID-19 health protection measures.”

(Jim Elliot)