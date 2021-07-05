Yukoners may spot a Canadian Forces CC-115 Buffalo aircraft in the skies over Whitehorse and Dawson City. A search and rescue squadron will be here for a training exercise between July 6 and 8. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

Yukoners may spot a Canadian Forces CC-115 Buffalo aircraft in the skies over Whitehorse and Dawson City. A search and rescue squadron will be here for a training exercise between July 6 and 8. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

Canadian Forces plane training in Yukon skies

Yukoners may see the bright yellow aircraft of a search and rescue squadron in the skies this week.

The B.C.-based aircraft will be piloted by the Canadian Forces 19 Wing Comox’s 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron who will be conducting search and rescue training near Whitehorse and Dawson City.

The training will focus on maintaining the pilots and SAR techs’ skills and giving them experience working in the north alongside local agencies.

During the training exercise, members of the public may spot one of the squadron’s CC-115 Buffalo aircraft dropping coloured wind indicators or SAR techs who will parachute to the ground.

“Regular training under a variety of conditions ensures that the SAR Techs are always ready to meet whatever challenges, day or night, which a mission may present them,” a notice from the Department of National Defence reads.

“This training is essential and all members will adhere to territorial and Department of National Defence COVID-19 health protection measures.”

(Jim Elliot)

Previous story
City news, briefly
Next story
Noting fewer narwhal, North Baffin hunters ask Baffinland not to break ice

Just Posted

Yukoners may spot a Canadian Forces CC-115 Buffalo aircraft in the skies over Whitehorse and Dawson City. A search and rescue squadron will be here for a training exercise between July 6 and 8. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)
Canadian Forces plane training in Yukon skies

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley. (Yukon News file)
New visitor limits in place at long-term care facilities

Maude Molgat sticks the landing of her vault routine during the Canadian Nationals on June 14. Molgat finished sixth vault once the scores were announced. John Tonin/Yukon News
National gymnastics results see Molgat placed sixth on vault

The Dawson Regional Land Use Planning Commission released its final draft plan on June 15. (Mike Thomas/Yukon News file)<style>.tb_button {padding:1px;cursor:pointer;border-right: 1px solid #8b8b8b;border-left: 1px solid #FFF;border-bottom: 1px solid #fff;}.tb_button.hover {borer:2px outset #def; background-color: #f8f8f8 !important;}.ws_toolbar {z-index:100000} .ws_toolbar .ws_tb_btn {cursor:pointer;border:1px solid #555;padding:3px} .tb_highlight{background-color:yellow} .tb_hide {visibility:hidden} .ws_toolbar img {padding:2px;margin:0px}</style>
Dawson Regional Land Use draft plan has innovative components for wetlands