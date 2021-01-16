Yukoner Shirley Chua-Tan is taking on the role of vice-chair of the social inclusion working group with the Canadian Academy of Health Sciences’ oversight panel and working groups for the autism assessment. (Submitted)

Yukoner Shirley Chua-Tan is taking on the role of vice-chair of the social inclusion working group with the Canadian Academy of Health Sciences’ oversight panel and working groups for the autism assessment. (Submitted)

Canadian Academy of Health Sciences names Yukoner to panel

Shirley Chua-Tan is well-known for a number of roles she plays in local volunteer organizations, including as a current member and former vice-president of Autism Yukon.

She is now set to take her skills to a new volunteer role as part of the Canadian Academy of Health Sciences’ oversight panel and working groups for the autism assessment.

Members of the 12-member panel were recently named, with Chua-Tan taking on the role of vice-chair of the social inclusion working group.

In a statement, the CAHS said the assessment will provide evidence and recommendations to inform the creation of a national autism strategy.

“An essential cornerstone is significant engagement that will leverage participation of autistic individuals, families, stakeholders and key national, local and grassroots organizations to support consultation on a wide range of issues including economic inclusion (in particular employment and housing), social inclusion, and evidence-based intervention and therapies,” CAHS said, going on to note that nearly 150 applied to be part of the panel.

Panel members were chosen by CAHS’ assessment and scientific affairs committee with the selection based on expertise and credibility.

“Diversity within the oversight panel and working groups was also a key consideration and is represented through a balance in gender, age, geography and more,” it’s noted.

Stakeholder input into the assessment is expected to happen in the coming months.

“All members have been asked to keep an open mind to all the evidence and information that will come in front of them as well as pay special attention to the input to be provided by stakeholders (especially autistic people) during the engagement process,” the statement from CAHS reads.

A brief biography of Chua-Tan notes she is the mother of a functional, non-verbal 30-year-old autistic son who’s an accomplished athlete.

Chua-Tan has written a book about her experience as mother of an international medalist and the first special needs athlete from the Yukon to qualify for two seasonal sports (skiing and swimming) at the Special Olympic World Games.

It goes on to note she is a successful entrepreneur, developer and real estate agent and highlights her involvement with a number of volunteer organizations and non-profits, including Autism Yukon.

“As a true advocate for autistics and parents of autistic children, Ms. Chua-Tan understands the challenges that parents of autistics face, particularly with school systems and adult services,” it reads. “She is currently conducting motivational workshops to share the power of goal setting and of hope.”

Also named to the panel are panel chair Dr. Lonnie Zwaigenbaum, panel vice-chairs Aaron Bouma and Mélanie Couture, social inclusion working group chair Tara Flanagan, interventions working group chair Dr. Keiko Shikako-Thomas, interventions working group vice-chair Dr. Stelios Georgiades, economic inclusion working group chair Dr. David Nicholas, economic inclusion working group vice-chair Jackie Barrett along with members at large Dr. Laurent Mottron, Dr. Caroline Tait and Mark Chapeskie.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Woman fined $500 under CEMA says she made ‘safest decision’ available
Next story
Subsidy for medical travel doubled with more supports coming

Just Posted

The Yukon government is making changes to the medical travel system, including doubling the per diem and making destinations for medical services more flexible. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
Subsidy for medical travel doubled with more supports coming

The change was recommended in the Putting People First report endorsed by the government

Chloe Sergerie, who was fined $500 under the <em>Civil Emergency Measures Act</em> on Jan. 12, says she made the safest choice available to her when she entered the territory. (Mike Thomas/Yukon News file)
Woman fined $500 under CEMA says she made ‘safest decision’ available

Filling out a declaration at the airport was contrary to self-isolation, says accused

This photo provided by the Alaska National Guard shows an Alaska Army National Guard helicopter conducting search and rescue in Haines, Alaska, after a major landslide Dec. 3, 2020. The Government of Yukon has provided $25,000 to the Salvation Army in support of Haines. (Alaska Army National Guard)
Yukon government offers financial assistance to recovery efforts in Haines

“Our shared interests make us friends.”

The Yukon Department of Education building in Whitehorse on Dec. 22, 2020. Advocates are calling on the Department of Education to reverse their redefinition of Individualized Education Plans (IEPs) that led to 138 students losing the program this year. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News file)
Advocates call redefinition of IEPs “hugely concerning,” call for reversal

At least 138 students were moved off the learning plans this year

Medical lab technologist Angela Jantz receives her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Whitehorse hospital on Jan. 13. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Online booking system for Moderna vaccine opens as mobile teams prepare to visit communities

“The goal is to protect everyone and stop the spread of COVID-19”

Colin McDowell, the director of land management for the Yukon government, pulls lottery tickets at random during the a Whistle Bend property lottery in Whitehorse on Sept. 9, 2019. More than 800 applicants were vying for land in the latest Yukon government lottery for residential land and commercial sites, mainly in Whistle Bend. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Whistle Bend lottery draws more than 800 applicants for less than 200 properties

Demand outstrips supply yet again

Yukoner Shirley Chua-Tan is taking on the role of vice-chair of the social inclusion working group with the Canadian Academy of Health Sciences’ oversight panel and working groups for the autism assessment. (Submitted)
Canadian Academy of Health Sciences names Yukoner to panel

Shirley Chua-Tan is well-known for a number of roles she plays in… Continue reading

The Fish Lake area viewed from the top of Haeckel Hill on Sept. 11, 2018. The Yukon government and Kwanlin Dün First Nation (KDFN) announced they are in the beginning stages of a local area planning process for the area. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Local area planning for Fish Lake announced

The Government of Yukon and Kwanlin Dün First Nation (KDFN) announced in… Continue reading

Whitehorse City Hall. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week

Fire damage, photographed on Jan. 11, to a downtown apartment building which occurred late in the evening on Jan. 8. Zander Firth, 20, from Inuvik, was charged with the arson and is facing several other charges following his Jan. 12 court appearance. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)
More charges for arson suspect

The Inuvik man charged in relation to the fire at Ryder Apartments… Continue reading

The grace period for the new Yukon lobbyist registry has come to an end and those who seek to influence politicians will now need to report their efforts to a public database. (Mike Thomas/Yukon News file)
Grace period for new lobbyist registry ends

So far nine lobbyists have registered their activities with politicians in the territory

The Government of Yukon Main Administration Building in Whitehorse on Aug. 21, 2020. Some Yukon tourism and culture non-profit organizations may be eligible to receive up to $20,000 to help recover from losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Details released on relief funding for tourism and culture non-profits

Some Yukon tourism and culture non-profit organizations may be eligible to receive… Continue reading

Mayo-Tatchun MLA Don Hutton won’t be runing for re-election. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
Mayo-Tatchun MLA won’t run for re-election

Liberal MLA Don Hutton won’t be running for re-election. A former wildland… Continue reading

Most Read