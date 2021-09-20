From top left: Justin Trudeau (Liberal), Jagmeet Singh (NDP), Erin O'Toole (Conservative). From bottom left: Yves-Francois Blanchet (Bloc Quebecois), Maxime Bernier (PPC), Annamie Paul (Green). (Canadian Press photos)

CANADA VOTES: Polls now closed in country’s 2021 federal snap election

Which party will be chosen to form the next government?

A new federal government is expected to be named Monday night, as Canada’s 2021 snap election gets underway.

The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, Annamie Paul’s Greens., Yves-François Blanchet’s Bloc Quebecois and Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada.

Where you can vote:

To find out your local poll location, visit the Elections Canada website and type in your street address. Alternatively, Canadians can look at your voter registration card. Voters can only visit their specified polling location.

Elections Canada has warned that due to staffing shortages from the pandemic, some voters may experience a wait to cast their ballot.

Masks are mandatory in polling locations, but proof of vaccine is not required.

Who is running in the Yukon?

  • Barbara Dunlop, Conservative
  • Brendan Hanley, Liberal
  • Lenore Morris, Green
  • Jonas Jacot Smith, Independent
  • Lisa Vollans-Leduc, NDP

For Elections Canada’s FAQ page for questions like what kind of identification to bring, click here

Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results once polls close.

Canada Election 2021

Previous story
Liberals to win most seats in 2021 federal election
Next story
Justin Trudeau’s Liberals win third term but fall short of securing majority

Just Posted

The Finding Peace monument along the riverfront in Whitehorse near Rotary Park commemorates missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls and two-spirit plus. A public ceremony for the peace was held Sept. 17, following the unveiling during a private ceremony for families Sept. 16. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)
Monument honouring MMIWG unveiled

Schwatka Lake. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
Yukon summer had above-average temperatures, normal precipitation: meteorologist

Candidates answer Queer Yukon survey. (Black Press/file)
Yukon’s federal candidates respond to Queer Yukon survey

Voters will head to the polls Sept. 20. (Yukon News file)
Yukoners hear from all five candidates during election forum