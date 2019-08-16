Canada Games Centre patrons are being told they may want to hold off on purchasing a punch pass as the City of Whitehorse tests out a new software system. (Mike Thomas/Yukon News file)

Canada Games Centre tests new software

You may want to hold off on buying those punch cards

As the City of Whitehorse tests out a new software system, Canada Games Centre patrons are being told they may want to hold off on purchasing a punch pass; that is unless they are going to use all five or 10 admittance punches ahead of the system change over coming before the end of the year.

City spokesperson Myles Dolphin said in an Aug. 13 email, the city is working through issues with the new recreation software expected to be online by the end of the year. While the work is continuing, staff wanted to inform customers there may be issues in the changeover.

Patrons who have come in to buy punch passes at the CGC have been informed the passes may not be able to be transferred to the new system, though refunds will be offered. No information was available on if or how monthly and yearly passes may be impacted.

“We’re still testing and configuring the system, so things might change as we find new ways to work within it,” Dolphin said. “We wanted to give patrons a heads up in areas that there may be some issues and we’re working through them.”

PerfectMind was awarded the software contract. It is worth a one-time fee of $63,000 for implementation and $49,000 annually for three years to provide technical support for the new software.

(Stephanie Waddell)

