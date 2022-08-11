Fire trucks could be seen outside the Canada Games Centre on Aug. 10 with firefighters responding to an ammonia alarm. (Jim Elliot/ Yukon News)

Canada Games Centre reopens after ammonia leak

The Canada Games Centre reopened this morning after being evacuated Wednesday afternoon.

The evacuation occurred due to an ammonia alarm.

The Whitehorse fire department and maintenance staff investigated, determining there was a small leak.

Shortly after 3 p.m. people could be seen streaming out of the side doors near the rec centre’s pool, some of them still dressed in their bathing suits.

In a statement this morning, city officials said the building remained empty and staff made the repair Wednesday night with the recreation centre reopening this morning for regular business hours.

